This week in science: the unfortunate passing of Jane Goodall; a potential fertility treatment breakthrough; the people have chosen the winner of Fat Bear Week; and much more!

World-Renowned Primatologist Jane Goodall Passes Away at 91

Primatologist Jane Goodall has passed away aged 91. Her work with chimps revolutionized the way we think about them – and ourselves.

As a determined young researcher, Goodall showed the world that there is an important place for emotion, empathy, and advocacy in science - traits still required to both obtain support for and create impact with environmental sciences today.

Signs of Rheumatoid Arthritis Uncovered Years Before Symptoms Appear

New biomarkers for rheumatoid arthritis have been identified, potentially allowing earlier treatment before the pain really takes hold.

"Our results support the concept that RA inflammatory disease begins well before the onset of active synovitis, earlier than clinically appreciated," write the researchers in their published paper. "This has implications for decisions about when to initiate preemptive treatment."

Working Egg Cells Made Using DNA From Human Skin in World First

Scientists have created human egg-like cells – capable of fertilization – out of skin cells, in a potential breakthrough for fertility treatments.

"While this is still very early laboratory work, in the future it could transform how we understand infertility and miscarriage, and perhaps one day open the door to creating egg- or sperm-like cells for those who have no other options," says fertility specialist Ying Cheong of the University of Southampton.

Earth Just Received Final NASA Laser Message From 218 Million Miles Away

NASA has received the final laser data transmission from the Psyche probe, testing its Deep Space Optical Communications system.

"Over two years, this technology surpassed our expectations, demonstrating data rates comparable to those of household broadband internet and sending engineering and test data to Earth from record-breaking distances," says Clayton Turner, associate administrator of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate.

Fat Bear Week 2025 Champion Announced: It's Chunk!

A winner has been crowned in the annual Fat Bear Week competition, held by Katmai National Park in Alaska. Congrats, Chunk!

This fella weighs more than 544 kilos, and even though he suffered a broken jaw earlier this summer, that hasn't stopped him from gorging himself.

Study Traces Autism's Origin to The Rise of Human Intelligence

A new study has found that autism and schizophrenia may be natural by-products of the evolution of human intelligence.

"Our results suggest that some of the same genetic changes that make the human brain unique also made humans more neurodiverse," says Stanford University neuroscientist Alexander Starr.

