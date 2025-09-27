This week in science: The world's second-largest diamond is being evaluated; the genetic secrets of a 117-year-old woman are uncovered; the bizarre origin story of our fingers; and much more!

New Breakthrough to Strengthen Bones Could Reverse Osteoporosis

Scientists have found that a molecule called AP503 can strengthen bones, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments for osteoporosis.

"Using the substance AP503, which was only recently identified via a computer-assisted screen as a stimulator of [the gene] GPR133, we were able to significantly increase bone strength in both healthy and osteoporotic mice," says University of Leipzig biochemist Ines Liebscher.

Read the full story here.

World's Second-Largest Diamond Awaits Pricing After Discovery in Botswana

The world's second-largest known diamond – a 2,488-carat stone known as Motswedi – is being analyzed and valued for potential sale.

"The size of these stones is so exceptionally rare that they also perfectly could end up in a museum," Margaux Donckier, HB Antwerp's public affairs director told AFP. "But it could also maybe end up in the hands of a sheikh that would like to add it to his collection."

Read the full story here.

DNA Study of 117-Year-Old Woman Reveals Clues to a Long Life

A DNA analysis of a woman who lived 117 years shows rare genetic variants linked to longevity, immune function, and heart and brain health.

Despite her advanced years, her immune system and gut microbiome both had markers that matched much younger cohorts. She also displayed extremely low levels of 'bad' cholesterol and triglycerides, and very high levels of 'good' cholesterol.

Read the full story here.

Fish Buttholes May Be The Reason We Now Have Fingers, Study Finds

Fish buttholes might be the reason we now have fingers. A new study found the genes for digit development once regulated fish cloacas.

It's a beautiful illustration of nature's "waste not, want not" ethos in action: Why build new genetic tools from scratch when existing ones can be repurposed for the job?

Read the full story here.

A Common Medicine May Stop Colorectal Cancer From Returning

A small-scale study suggests that low daily doses of aspirin could halve the risk of colon and rectal cancer recurring after treatment.

Participants who were given aspirin daily were up to 55 percent less likely to see their cancer come back over three years, compared to those taking placebos. For those in the aspirin group, there was a 7.7 percent chance of cancer coming back within the three years covered by the study. For the placebo group, the chances were 14.1 to 16.8 percent, depending on the type of mutation.

Read the full story here.

New 'Megaraptor' Species Found With Shocking Last Meal Still in Its Mouth

A new species of 'megaraptor' has been discovered in Argentina, with signs of a last meal, a crocodile leg bone, still in its mouth.

Given that the bone is not only touching some of the predator's teeth, but features tooth marks as well, some kind of interaction seems likely. The two creatures might also have been fighting over other food sources.

Read the full story here.