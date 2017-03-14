This Week's Blizzard Could Be the Biggest March Snowstorm New York Has Seen in 129 Years

A massive blizzard is expected to bury much of the East Coast in snow on March 14, according to the US National Weather Service.

The affected area stretches from northern Virginia to Maine and into Canada, with the core of the storm slated to hit eight states.

A blizzard warning will be in effect for New York City and parts of New York state and New Jersey, with over a foot (30 centimetres) of snow likely in the city.

Whiteout conditions and powerful, dangerous winds are expected as well.

If the storm proceeds as expected, it will be just the fifth blizzard on record to dump more than a foot of snow on Manhattan in March, and the first since 1960.

Boston and Philadelphia can also expect at least a foot (30 cm) of snow, and over half a foot (15 cm) will likely accumulate in Washington DC.

This rare weather event, which begins Monday in the Midwest with smaller snowfalls of just an inch or two (2.5 to 5 cm), will punctuate a winter marked by unusual warmth. Chicago went snow-free in January and February for the first time in recorded history.

More than 1,500 flights have been cancelled in advance of the storm, which will scramble transport across the US. Road travel will also likely become difficult or dangerous in the worst-hit areas.

The late-March storm at the end of a warm winter could spell bad news for plants and crops across a large swath of the US (a bigger area than the region in the storm's path), according to the National Weather Service.

Measurements of plant and leaf growth show spring has already begun early across much of the country, with buds emerging and plants coming out of their winter stasis early.

A blast of cold air could kill early fruits and leaves, and lead to weak crop yields and dead plants across the impacted area.

Follow Business Insider and your local weather report for more details on the impending storm.

Of three dozen 1-foot+ #snow storms at #NYC Central Park, only 4 have happened in March. Last during "Ike" admin. #Stella could be the 5th. pic.twitter.com/wQjfuSpqvE — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) March 11, 2017

Latest official NWS snow total maps for DC, Philly, NYC, Boston.



New York City, prepare for a historic blizzard. 💪 pic.twitter.com/VD7FTvyg1P — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 13, 2017

It's official: Chicago has an inch of snow on the ground for the first time since Christmas Day. (HT @chrisdolcewx) — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) March 13, 2017

.@NWSGSP talks about the harsh cold for next week and impacts on agriculture including peaches. Potential for major losses. pic.twitter.com/sRwsbzuTD3 — Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) March 11, 2017

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

