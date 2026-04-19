Tiny organisms on the ground – bacteria and fungi – have a "superpower" that allows them to reach up into the atmosphere and pull down the rain, according to a recent study.

To understand how a microbe can control a storm, we first have to look at how clouds become rain. High up in the atmosphere, water doesn't always freeze at 0 °C. Temperatures are normally much lower at cloud level, but pure water can stay liquid down to a bone-chilling -40 °C.

Most rain starts as ice. In the atmosphere, clouds are full of "supercooled" water – liquid that is colder than freezing but hasn't turned to ice yet because it has nothing to hold onto.

For a cloud to turn into rain or snow, it needs a "seed"– a tiny particle for water molecules to grab onto so they can crystallize into ice, then fall from the clouds as rain.

Dust, soot, and salt – swept into the clouds by wind – can do this, but they aren't very good at it. They usually require the temperature to drop significantly before they start working. This is where biology enters the frame.

Meet the ice-makers

For decades, scientists have known about ice-nucleating proteins (INpros) found in certain bacteria like Pseudomonas syringae. Bacteria travel from plant leaves into the clouds to trigger rain. They use special proteins to force water to freeze at temperatures as high as -2 °C.

However, the recent discovery published in the journal Science Advances has revealed a new player in the climate game: fungal INpros.

While bacteria keep their ice-making proteins tucked away on their "skin", fungi (mainly Fusarium and Mortierella) secrete these proteins into the soil around them.

Their structure makes these fungal proteins water-soluble and smaller than the bacterial ones, and with a high ice-seeding activity, which makes them more effective cloud seeds.

Making it rain

This leads us to the bio-precipitation cycle. Imagine a forest floor covered in these fungi. As the wind kicks up, their microscopic ice-making proteins are launched into the clouds. Once there, they act as powerful "seeds".

Even in relatively warm clouds (above -5°C), these fungal proteins can force water to crystallize into ice. As these ice crystals grow, they become heavy and fall. As they drop through warmer air, they melt and turn into rain.

This creates a loop:

fungi grow in the damp soil of a forest

proteins from the fungi are swept into the sky

rain is triggered by these proteins, watering the forest below

growth of more fungi is triggered by the rain, starting the cycle over again.

Unlike the Pseudomonas bacteria, which use ice to "attack" and damage crops to access their nutrients, these Mortierella fungi are peaceful plant partners. They aren't looking to destroy.

Instead, they secrete their ice-making proteins into the surrounding soil, which seems to create a protective shield from harsh conditions and a nutrient-rich environment that helps both the fungus and the plant flourish.



The new discovery about fungi is exciting because it shows that even organisms buried in the soil can influence the atmosphere, adding a new dimension to this ancient partnership between life and the sky.

It's a missing piece in the puzzle of how life and the global climate shape one another. This ice-making ability probably gives the fungi a survival edge.

They use ice to pump moisture toward their mycelia (a vast, underground web of tiny fungal threads), shield themselves from jagged frost damage, and hitchhike through the clouds to reach new homes.

The evolutionary heist

The new research also uncovered how fungi of the Mortierellaceae family gained the ability to create ice. When the researchers studied the fungi's genetic code, they found that these fungi didn't evolve this trait on their own.

Millions of years ago, they "borrowed" the genetic code for it from bacteria, through a process called horizontal gene transfer.

Think of it as a biological "copy and paste". While most animals only inherit DNA from their parents, microbes can swap snippets of genetic code with their neighbors, giving them an instant evolutionary upgrade.

However, these fungi are much more efficient at making ice than the bacteria because the fungus secretes (sweats out – meaning they exist outside the fungal cell) these proteins, they can coat the environment around it and stay active in the soil after the fungus has moved on.

These proteins are incredibly hardy. They can wash into streams, dry up into dust, and get swept into the sky by the wind.

Why this matters

This discovery could change how researchers view conservation. If we clear-cut a forest – stripping every tree away and leaving the land bare, we aren't just losing trees. We might be breaking the biological engine that triggers regional rainfall.

As we face a changing climate with more frequent droughts, understanding these fungal INpros could be vital. We might one day use these natural, biodegradable proteins for "cloud seeding" to create rain.

Many countries (like the UAE, China, and parts of the US) already have cloud-seeding programs to protect crops from frost. But this kind of cloud seeding relies on silver iodide – a heavy metal that can linger in the environment.

The fungal proteins offer a natural, biodegradable alternative. They could also protect crops from frost. By forcing ice to form early and smoothly, they release a tiny burst of heat that acts like a thermal blanket for the plant.

We could use them to make snow on ski slopes with less energy, create better-tasting frozen foods by preventing large ice crystals from damaging food cells, or even develop eco-friendly cooling systems that don't rely on harsh chemical refrigerants.

Related: Trees Seen Emitting a Ghostly Light During a Thunderstorm For The First Time

The next time you're caught in a sudden downpour, take a deep breath. That "smell of rain" might just be the scent of these little organisms telling the clouds it's time to let go.

Diana R. Andrade-Linares, Postdoctoral Fellow in Microbial Ecology, University of Limerick

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.