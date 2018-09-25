main article image
(Rodrigo Valla/Flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0; Gert-Martin Greuel/Wikimedia Commons)
HUMANS

Top Mathematician Says He's Solved a 160-Year-Old Maths Problem Worth $1 Million

The 'single most important open problem' in maths.

BILL BOSTOCK, BUSINESS INSIDER
25 SEP 2018

One of the world's most renowned mathematicians showed how he solved the 160-year-old Riemann hypothesis at a lecture on Monday - and he will be awarded US$1 million if his solution is confirmed.

 

Sir Michael Atiyah, who has won the two biggest prizes in mathematics - the Fields Medal and Abel Prize - took the stage at the Heidelberg Laureate Forum in Germany on Monday to present his work.

To solve the hypothesis you need to find a way to predict the occurrence of every prime number, even though primes have historically been regarded as randomly distributed.

Aityah's solution will need to be checked by other mathematicians and then published before it is fully accepted and he can claim the prize from the Clay Mathematics Institute of Cambridge.

The Riemann hypothesis is one of seven unsolved "Millennium Prizes" from CMI, each worth US$1 million to the person who solves it.

What is the Riemann hypothesis, and how did Atiyah solve it?

The Riemann hypothesis was first posited by Bernhard Riemann in 1859.

It attempts to answer an old question about prime numbers (numbers that divide only by themselves and 1.) The hypothesis states that the distribution of primes is not random, but might follow a pattern described by an equation called the Riemann zeta function.

 

10,000,000,000,000 prime numbers have been checked and are consistent with the equation, but there is no proof that all primes follow the pattern.

So, the US$1 million prize goes to someone who can prove that the equation applies to all prime numbers. And Atiyah, using a "radically new approach" to the hypothesis, according to his explanation of his solution, thinks he has done it.

Markus Pössel‏, an astrophysicist in Heidelberg, Germany, live-tweeted Atiyah's lecture and helped clarify the mathematician's process:

Atiyah said in the lecture that he used work from John von Neumann and Friedrich Hirzebruch to help him on his way to solving the problem.

Mathematician Keith Devlin wrote in 1998: "Ask any professional mathematician what the single most important open problem in the entire field is, and you are almost certain to receive the answer 'the Riemann hypothesis.'"

Atiyah has also served as president of the London Mathematical Society, the Royal Society, and the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

CMI declined to comment when reached by Insider.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump admits she always wanted to be an astronaut
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump Admits She Always Wanted to Be an Astronaut

But could she handle the Vomit Comet?

4 hours ago
Pharma companies jack up drug prices when people need them the most, report claims
Politics & Society
Pharma Companies Jack Up Drug Prices When People Need Them The Most, Report Claims

Disgusting.

5 days ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson defends Elon Musk, saying he's "the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison"
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Defends Elon Musk, Saying He's "The Best Thing We've Had Since Thomas Edison"

Are you on team Elon?

10 days ago
North Carolina literally passed laws against science on sea-level rises
Politics & Society
North Carolina Literally Passed Laws Against Science on Sea-Level Rises

Hurricanes don't care about legislation.

11 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
We just got the first photos ever taken from the surface of an asteroid
SPACE
We Just Got The First Photos Ever Taken From The Surface of an Asteroid

What a time to be alive!

3 hours ago
You are surrounded by an invisible cloud everywhere you go, and scientists finally measured what's in it
HEALTH
You Are Surrounded by an Invisible Cloud Everywhere You Go, And Scientists Finally Measured What's in It

A gross type of 'aura'.

7 hours ago
Scientists are having an ugly fight over whether we truly live in a new geological age
ENVIRONMENT
Scientists Are Having an Ugly Fight Over Whether We Truly Live in a New Geological Age

Welcome to the Meghalayan. Or not.

21 hours ago
People are putting their dogs on vegan diets. Here's what it actually does to them
NATURE
People Are Putting Their Dogs on Vegan Diets. Here's What It Actually Does to Them

Technically, dogs don't need meat to survive...

21 hours ago
Guess which single word will convince other humans you're not a robot
HUMANS
Guess Which Single Word Will Convince Other Humans You're Not a Robot

That's... not what we expected.

21 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE