(gpointstudio/Shutterstock)

Why Two Burgers Can Be Healthier For You Than Eating One Burger And Fries

No, I don't want fries with that.

ERIN BRODWIN, BUSINESS INSIDER
4 NOV 2017
 

Instead of adding fries to that order, you might want to consider a second burger.

While conventional wisdom might tell you that eating a second anything is a bad choice from a nutritional perspective, there's something more important to consider: balance.

 

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Emily Field encourages her clients to think about that word before a meal, rather than labelling certain foods "bad" or "good."

To do this, she encourages people to think about three components of a food – fat, carbohydrates, and proteins. Protein fuels your muscles and keeps you feeling full, carbohydrates provide energy, and fat helps us absorb vitamins and minerals while keeping cells healthy.

Keeping those nutrients roughly even means you'll have fewer cravings, less desire to binge, and more control when you do eat, Field told Business Insider. So if a meal has a good balance of those three things, it's an okay choice.

"I want people to be able to approach any food, any situation, and know that they can still make a responsible choice for their body," she said.

A recent study published in the journal Nutritional Metabolism suggests balance is important because of the role different macronutrients play in regulating our blood sugar levels – the energy our cells carry and distribute throughout the body after a meal.

In the body, fats and proteins slow the breakdown of carbs into sugar, acting as a sort of buffer against sharp dips and spikes in insulin levels. So when you eat a meal that's high in carbs and low in protein, such as a bowl of cereal, you're more likely to see rapid spikes and falls in blood sugar.

 

That can translate into a short-lived burst of energy followed by hanger and fatigue, symptoms that typically manifest between one and three hours after a meal, Field said. However, adding some protein and fat to the same bowl of cereal — such as a protein-rich Greek yogurt or some nuts — can help avoid that crash.

Field advises her clients to keep this in mind when planning a meal by asking, "How am I going to feel two hours after I eat that?"

Applying that wisdom to fast-food could mean opting for two burgers instead of an order of fries, she said.

Think about a typical fast-food burger. Two small pieces of bread (the bun) plus a slab of meat. Without cheese or sauce, most burgers like this have about 300 to 400 calories. Those calories come from carbs in the bread (roughly 40 grams or 1.4 ounces), protein in the meat (around 17 grams or 0.6 ounces) and fat (around 10 grams or 0.35 ounces).

An order of fries, on the other hand, is just a tray of fried potato. It has a lot of fat and carbs (which give it about the same number of calories as a burger) but very little protein.

By swapping the fries for a second burger, then, you're nearly doubling your protein intake while reducing the amount of fat and carbs you're eating. Since fast-food is already high in fat and carbs and pretty low in protein, this simple switch could help steady your blood sugar levels.

Don't take my word for it, though.

"Try it out and see how you feel," Field said.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

The Earth's ozone hole is shrinking and is now the smallest it's been since 1988
The Earth's Ozone Hole Is Shrinking And Is Now The Smallest It's Been Since 1988

Here's how we fixed it.

3 hours ago
The science is in. Spanking children does serious, long-term damage
The Science Is In. Spanking Children Does Serious, Long-Term Damage

Don't spank your children.

3 hours ago
China Will Launch Their Highly Classified Reusable Spaceplane in 2020
China Will Launch Their Highly Classified Reusable Spaceplane in 2020

Look out, SpaceX.

3 hours ago
How often do you actually need to shower? Science weighs in
How Often Do You Actually Need to Shower? Science Weighs In

There is such thing as too clean.

3 hours ago
7 things you peak at in life after 50, according to science
7 Things You Peak at in Life After 50, According to Science

So much good stuff to look forward to.

23 hours ago
Scientists have identified the Chemical That Suppresses Unwanted Thoughts in the Brain
Scientists Have Identified The Chemical That Suppresses Unwanted Thoughts in The Brain

With huge implications.

23 hours ago
US government report finds 'No convincing alternative explanation' for climate change
US Government Report Finds 'No Convincing Alternative Explanation' For Climate Change

But that doesn't mean the President agrees.

1 day ago
 
  LOAD MORE