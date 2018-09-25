main article image
Hayabusa 2 casts a shadow on the asteroid Ryugu as it approaches. (JAXA)
SPACE

We Just Got The First Photos Ever Taken From The Surface of an Asteroid

What a time to be alive!

SARAH KAPLAN, THE WASHINGTON POST
25 SEP 2018

On a primitive piece of space rock more than 100 million miles (160 million kilometres) from Earth, two tiny robotic explorers took their first cautious "hops" this weekend - the first movements made by any human-made spacecraft across the surface of an asteroid.

 

The twin rovers were deposited Friday atop the half-mile-wide asteroid Ryugu by their parent spacecraft, the Japanese space agency's Hayabusa 2.

The next day, JAXA shared an impressionistic image of the landing site: the craggy dark stone of the carbon-rich Ryugu lit by a brilliant beam of light from the sun.

The rovers - dubbed Rover-1a and Rover-1b - are each roughly the size and shape of a cookie tin.

Solar-powered internal rotors loft them in the asteroid's low gravity, allowing them to propel themselves across its surface to snap photographs and take temperature data.

"I cannot find words to express how happy I am," project manager Yuichi Tsuda said in a statement after the rovers' safe arrival was confirmed.

 

In the coming months, the MINERVA-II rovers will be joined by two more landers. Hayabusa 2 will also smash the asteroid with explosives to blast away part of its surface, exposing underground material that the spacecraft will collect and eventually send back to Earth.

If all goes to plan, it will be the first mission to return a sample from a C-type asteroid, which are often compared to time capsules from the earliest days of the solar system, more than 4 billion years ago.

Ryugu is named for a magical palace at the bottom of the sea where a fisherman is given a mysterious box in a popular Japanese folk tale.

"The Hayabusa 2 will also bring back a capsule with samples," JAXA explained in a news release announcing the asteroid's name, "thus the theme of 'bringing back a treasure' is common."

The space agency also noted that Ryugu is thought to contain water - making it an appropriate namesake of an underwater palace.

Hayabusa 2 will stay at Ryugu until late 2019, when it will depart with its collected samples and set course for Earth. JAXA hopes to receive the samples the following year.

 

In labs on Earth, scientists will assess the asteroid fragments to understand the processes that allowed planets to form from the swirl of gas and dust that surrounded the primitive sun.

They will compare the rocks to meteorites and to samples collected by other missions, including NASA's OSIRIS-Rex, which is slated to arrive at the asteroid Bennu in 2020.

"By studying asteroids, we learn more about the early solar system and more about life itself," the 'Science Guy' and Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye tweeted as the rovers made their descent Friday.

"It is amazing to be a human living at this moment in the history of space exploration."

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump admits she always wanted to be an astronaut
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump Admits She Always Wanted to Be an Astronaut

But could she handle the Vomit Comet?

4 hours ago
Pharma companies jack up drug prices when people need them the most, report claims
Politics & Society
Pharma Companies Jack Up Drug Prices When People Need Them The Most, Report Claims

Disgusting.

5 days ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson defends Elon Musk, saying he's "the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison"
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Defends Elon Musk, Saying He's "The Best Thing We've Had Since Thomas Edison"

Are you on team Elon?

10 days ago
North Carolina literally passed laws against science on sea-level rises
Politics & Society
North Carolina Literally Passed Laws Against Science on Sea-Level Rises

Hurricanes don't care about legislation.

11 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Top mathematician says he's solved a 160-year-old maths problem worth $1 million
HUMANS
Top Mathematician Says He's Solved a 160-Year-Old Maths Problem Worth $1 Million

The 'single most important open problem' in maths.

4 hours ago
You are surrounded by an invisible cloud everywhere you go, and scientists finally measured what's in it
HEALTH
You Are Surrounded by an Invisible Cloud Everywhere You Go, And Scientists Finally Measured What's in It

A gross type of 'aura'.

7 hours ago
Scientists are having an ugly fight over whether we truly live in a new geological age
ENVIRONMENT
Scientists Are Having an Ugly Fight Over Whether We Truly Live in a New Geological Age

Welcome to the Meghalayan. Or not.

21 hours ago
People are putting their dogs on vegan diets. Here's what it actually does to them
NATURE
People Are Putting Their Dogs on Vegan Diets. Here's What It Actually Does to Them

Technically, dogs don't need meat to survive...

21 hours ago
Guess which single word will convince other humans you're not a robot
HUMANS
Guess Which Single Word Will Convince Other Humans You're Not a Robot

That's... not what we expected.

21 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE