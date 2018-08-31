main article image
(Ryan Hase)
SPACE

Mysterious Lights Appeared Above San Diego This Week, And People Have Been Freaking Out

There's actually a simple explanation.

MIKE MCRAE
31 AUG 2018

Social media went nuts on Wednesday night over a line of bright lights that appeared briefly in the sky over San Diego before vanishing.

Reports came from far and wide, with shaky footage uploaded to Youtube and blurry pics shared across Twitter giving us plenty of images, but little information to go on. What are they? We just knew we were going to be disappointed.

 

And … yes, sure enough, the Navy has since stepped in and ruined all the fun with their mundane explanation.

The excitement began around 8:20 pm, about an hour after the Sun dropped below the horizon.

About a dozen globular lights seemed to hang in the sky just to the west of the coastal southern Californian city.

"They were hovering in place and they were extremely bright," Pacific Beach resident Uma Aggarwal told the San Diego Union Tribune.

"It was the craziest thing."

Pretty soon a second set of lights joined the queue, before they all steadily blinked out.

Some thought they looked like floating balls of fire.

Most were content with being confused, if a little freaked out.

Others floated the 'not of this world' question, because of course they did.

Indeed, the truth was out there, and it didn't take long for it to come out.

The lights were quickly confirmed to be a series of flares dropped from aircraft during a Navy training exercise some 50 kilometres (30 miles) off the coast.

 

Which put the matter completely to rest for everybody.

Well, ok, not everybody.

Which in some way is the real mystery here – why are some people so keen to believe the Universe is weirder than it already is?

 
Politics & Society
French environment minister quits during live interview because the world isn't doing enough
Politics & Society
French Environment Minister Quits During Live Interview Because The World Isn't Doing Enough

"I no longer want to lie to myself."

1 day ago
There's a disturbing link between women posting sexy selfies and income inequality
Politics & Society
There's a Disturbing Link Between Women Posting Sexy Selfies And Income Inequality

Whatever it takes.

7 days ago
Candidates in Smaller Elections Simply Can't Defend Themselves Against Cyberattacks
Politics & Society
Candidates in Smaller Elections Simply Can't Defend Themselves Against Cyberattacks

Picking on the little guy.

8 days ago
Logging forests to halt wildfires would do more harm than good
Politics & Society
Logging Forests to Halt Wildfires Would Do More Harm Than Good

Trees are essential habitats.

8 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Anomalies in the large hadron collider's data are still stubbornly pointing to new physics
PHYSICS
Anomalies in The Large Hadron Collider's Data Are Still Stubbornly Pointing to New Physics

Despite the physicists' best efforts.

3 hours ago
A New Zealand village is considering banning cats - for a noble cause
ENVIRONMENT
A New Zealand Village Is Considering Banning Cats - For a Noble Cause

There is outrage.

3 hours ago
This weird Amazonian fruit reduces obesity in mice, but don't rush out to buy it just yet
HEALTH
This Weird Amazonian Fruit Reduces Obesity in Mice, But Don't Rush Out to Buy It Just Yet

Is this the latest 'superfood'?

4 hours ago
A tiny fish just passed a classic self-awareness test with a mirror
NATURE
A Tiny Fish Just Passed a Classic Self-Awareness Test With a Mirror

Even cats and dogs can't do it.

8 hours ago
New Horizons just sent back the first images of the mysterious object it'll reach on New Years
SPACE
New Horizons Just Sent Back The First Images of The Mysterious Object It'll Reach on New Years

"We now have Ultima in our sights"

8 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE