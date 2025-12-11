Board games are often a staple activity among friends and family during the holiday season. When the gifts are given, and the pudding is put away, ancient boxes of Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit are dusted off and the gladiatorial begins.

From August 2026, you'll be able to sprinkle a little science into your tabletop competition with Elements of Truth, an upcoming board game from our friends at Veritasium.

Currently in its development phase on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, Elements of Truth promises to be the kind of game that science fans will love.

"Science is full of surprising ideas that challenge our intuitions," says Derek Muller, creator of Veritasium, a YouTube channel with a massive following of almost 20 million subscribers and over 40 million monthly views.

"We wanted to capture that emotional 'aha' moment in a tabletop format, and we've seen just how much better the game becomes through community feedback. That's why we're returning to Kickstarter – we've left room for the product to be further developed through question contributions from early backers of the game."

More than just a trivia game, Elements of Truth uses a unique bidding mechanism that requires players to judge their own confidence in answering four different styles of science questions.

The design of the core game and its expansions has already been heavily influenced by fans of Veritasium from all over the globe, and will continue to be tweaked in anticipation of its delivery next year.

"We've playtested it with the audience, and now we're inviting everyone to submit questions directly – ensuring we build the most fun game together," says Veritasium's editorial lead, Casper Mebius.

Interested? Go to Kickstarter now and pick your tier. It's that easy.

ScienceAlert supports this project due to our friendship and connection with Veritasium. This article is not a paid promotion, but we are sharing it to help raise awareness of their work, and they in turn support our site by sharing ScienceAlert with their audience.