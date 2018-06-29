main article image
Stunning Video Shows a 'Lava Boat' Carried by Molten Hot Rock in Hawaii

Whoahhh.

JEREMY BERKE, BUSINESS INSIDER
29 JUN 2018
 

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is continuing to erupt, with lava gushing throughout a swath of Hawaii's Big Island and pouring into the Pacific Ocean.

The volcano – which has been slowly and continuously erupting for decades – entered a new, more violent eruption phase in May.

 

Thousands of local residents were forced to evacuate following a series of explosions, and hundreds of homes, offices, and other structures have been damaged around the Big Island.

Beyond the immediate fire danger from the lava, high levels of sulphur dioxide spewing from the volcano pose a serious threat to children, elderly people, and people with respiratory issues.

The ongoing eruptions have severely impacted Hawaii's tourism-driven economy and are transforming large swaths of the Big Island's normally lush landscape.

But despite the dangers of the volcanic eruption, the disaster can also be savagely beautiful at times – and something of a cornucopia for geologists and volcanologists to study.

A video posted Thursday on Twitter by Mileka Lincoln, a Hawaii News Now reporter, shows a rare phenomenon that the United States Geological Survey (USGS) is calling it a 'lava boat.'

In the video, a fast-moving river of lava breaks off a massive chunk of rock, which then floats down the lava river before it gets broken apart.

Check out the video below – the rock breaks about 40 seconds in.

