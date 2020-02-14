main article image
(Christina Koch/Twitter)
SPACE

Video of NASA Astronaut And Her Dog Reuniting After 328 Days in Space Has Us Teary

TALIA LAKRITZ, BUSINESS INSIDER
14 FEB 2020

NASA astronaut Christina Koch recently returned to Earth after 328 days in space, breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. She completed six spacewalks while on the International Space Station, including the first all-female spacewalk with astronaut Jessica Meir.

 

When she finally made it home, her beloved pup, LBD (Little Brown Dog), couldn't contain her excitement.

Koch shared a video on Twitter of the moment she walked through her front door and LBD pounced to shower her with kisses.

"Not sure who was more excited," she captioned the video. "Glad she remembers me after a year!"

People couldn't get over how cute it was.

"We call her LBD, little brown dog, she's from the Humane Society and she couldn't be sweeter," Koch told Insider on a phone call with reporters from the Johnson Space Centre.

"And yes, she was very excited, I was very excited, I'm not sure who was more excited! … You know it's just a symbol of coming back to the people and places that you love, to see your favourite animal."

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 