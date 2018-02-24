(Richard Fielder/YouTube)

Video Showing The Acceleration of Tesla's Electric Truck Is Breathtaking

We're so excited about this.

PETER FARQUHAR, BUSINESS INSIDER
24 FEB 2018
 

In Elon Musk's future, you'll never have to change lanes to avoid being stuck behind a truck at the lights again.

Here's some more footage of someone having an excellent time testing Tesla's electric truck in a residential area recently:

 

 

You might notice the hammer goes down as soon as the driver hits the 25mph (40km/h) zone.

And it's not just because it's unladen that the truck is pulling stunts you'll only otherwise see at a drag strip.

Tesla claims the truck can hit 100 km/h in 20 seconds, even when fully loaded.

We can't wait to see more.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Science reveals there are surprising benefits of being a pessimist
Science Reveals There Are Surprising Benefits of Being a Pessimist

It's not pessimism, it's realism.

56 minutes ago
Here's scientific evidence humans aren't all garbage
Here's Scientific Evidence Humans Aren't All Garbage

And now for some good news.

1 hour ago
Scientifically speaking which is better, male or female orgasms?
Scientifically Speaking Which Is Better, Male or Female Orgasms?

The science is in.

1 hour ago
The physics of why Olympic curlers sweep the ice
The Physics of Why Olympic Curlers Sweep The Ice

It's a strange sport, but we can't stop watching.

2 hours ago
New study shows just how close the Amazon rainforest is to the brink of collapse
New Study Shows Just How Close The Amazon Rainforest Is to The Brink of Collapse

Half of the Amazon could become a savannah.

4 hours ago
Physicists have confirmed a pear-shaped nucleus, and it could ruin time travel forever
Physicists Have Confirmed a Pear-Shaped Nucleus, And It Could Ruin Time Travel Forever

Noooooo.

10 hours ago
Europe is bracing for the most severe cold snap in years
Europe Is Bracing For The Most Severe Cold Snap in Years

The "beast from the east".

12 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE