Video Showing The Acceleration of Tesla's Electric Truck Is Breathtaking

In Elon Musk's future, you'll never have to change lanes to avoid being stuck behind a truck at the lights again.
Here's some more footage of someone having an excellent time testing Tesla's electric truck in a residential area recently:
You might notice the hammer goes down as soon as the driver hits the 25mph (40km/h) zone.
And it's not just because it's unladen that the truck is pulling stunts you'll only otherwise see at a drag strip.
Tesla claims the truck can hit 100 km/h in 20 seconds, even when fully loaded.
We can't wait to see more.
This article was originally published by Business Insider.
