Video Showing The Acceleration of Tesla's Electric Truck Is Breathtaking

In Elon Musk's future, you'll never have to change lanes to avoid being stuck behind a truck at the lights again.

Here's some more footage of someone having an excellent time testing Tesla's electric truck in a residential area recently:

You might notice the hammer goes down as soon as the driver hits the 25mph (40km/h) zone.

And it's not just because it's unladen that the truck is pulling stunts you'll only otherwise see at a drag strip.

Tesla claims the truck can hit 100 km/h in 20 seconds, even when fully loaded.

We can't wait to see more.

