Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the popular weight loss drug Zepbound, has been shown to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in obese or overweight adults with pre-diabetes by a huge 94 percent.

The results reported on pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's own phase 3 clinical trial follow weekly tirzepatide injections compared to placebo injections among 1,032 participants over the course of roughly three years.

Not only did the medication cut health risks, those on the 15 mg per week dose lost an average of 22.9 percent of their body weight across the course of the research period, compared to a drop of just 2.1 percent for those taking a placebo treatment.

"Obesity is a chronic disease that puts nearly 900 million adults worldwide at an increased risk of other complications such as type 2 diabetes," says Jeff Emmick, a senior vice president at Eli Lilly, which manufactures Zepbound.

"Tirzepatide reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 94 percent and resulted in sustained weight loss over the three-year treatment period."

Keeping in mind the study's details are yet to be peer-reviewed and published, the trial's results strongly suggest that tirzepatide could significantly reduce the chance of type 2 diabetes developing in those who are already at high risk.

The likelihood of developing diabetes from a pre-diabetes stage for people over the age of 45 varies depending on individual circumstances, but it's generally thought to be around 9 to 14 percent. We're potentially talking about tens of millions of people who could delay or prevent the onset of a serious metabolic condition.

Like similar weight loss drugs developed in recent years, tirzepatide mimics the effects of natural hormones: specifically GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide). These hormones improve blood sugar control and help to suppress appetite.

Tirzepatide has already been attracting a lot of attention: previous studies have put it at least on par of the similar Ozempic drug in the weight loss stakes. What's more, there are indications that the health benefits of these treatments could go beyond weight loss.

These drugs aren't without their drawbacks though. While approved for use by regulators, tirzepatide can lead to some pretty serious side effects in certain people, including stomach and kidney problems, low blood sugar, and serious allergic reactions.

Questions also remain about the long-term effectiveness of the treatment. In the 17 weeks following the trial, participants who had stopped taking tirzepatide began to regain weight, and some progression to type 2 diabetes was recorded. With these 17 weeks included, the risk reduction dropped to 88 percent.

While drugs such as these – including Zepbound and the related diabetes drug Mounjaro – shouldn't be taken without professional advice, the research suggests that even more significant treatments are on the way to reduce type 2 diabetes risk.

"These data reinforces the potential clinical benefits of long-term therapy for people living with obesity and pre-diabetes," says Emmick.

The research is due to be presented at Obesity Week 2024 at San Antonio in November.