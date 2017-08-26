What's The Tallest Thing We Could Ever Possibly Build?

Humans have been fascinated with stars for thousands of years, so it's no surprise that we keep wanting to make taller and taller buildings that stretch towards them.

There will eventually come a point where we can no longer build a taller building – but what is that point?

As the new video by RealLifeLore shows, it's probably taller than you think.

So let's start with what already exists. Your regular old one story house is probably around 4.5 metres (15 feet) high.

The tallest statue in the world is the Spring Temple Buddha is around 28 times that at 128 metres (420 feet) tall. Just to explain how big this thing is, if you jumped from its head, you'd be looking at a 5.5 second delay before you hit the ground.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is slightly taller than this at 146 metres (480 feet). Not too shabby for a building that's over 4,500 years old.

Incredibly, this huge pyramid was the tallest thing humans had ever built for 3,881 years.

Beating that out by just a dozen or so metres was the Lincoln Cathedral – built in 1311 in England.

At 160 metres (524 feet) it was the tallest building until 1884, when the Washington Monument was built. At 169 metres (555 feet), this huge structure was only the tallest for a short period of time.

We'll let the video explain all that – but what about the interesting bit? What's the tallest thing humans could ever build?

Well, the current tallest building is the Burj Khalifa at a remarkable 830 metres (2,722 feet). This building dwarfs everything built before it. It would take you a massive 20 seconds to fall from the top of the building to the ground.

But that's not the limit – hypothetically we can go much taller.

In theory, there really isn't a maximum height, however, you would need to keep expanding the base to support the weight on the lofty top of the structure.

But logically, because Earth is a sphere, this obviously doesn't work in real life.

With the technology we have right now, the tallest structure we could possibly build is the X-Seed 4000 – this building hasn't been built yet, but the blueprints have been completed.

This mammoth structure would be 4 kilometres (2.4 miles) tall. We're talking the same size as Mt Fuji in Japan. But if you think this structure would be relatively easy to build, think again.

The base of this structure would have to be 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) across, and would disrupt weather patterns around wherever it was built.

This thing is basically a giant artificial mountain that could house close to a million people. But unfortunately this thing comes with a pretty hefty price tag – up to US$1.4 trillion.

But what about even bigger hypothetical structures? Watch the video to find out.

All we'll say is that a space elevator sounds pretty incredible.