Stimming – short for "self-stimulatory behaviour" – is a form of self-soothing commonly seen in autistic people.

It can involve repetitive movements, sounds, or actions and is commonly regarded in medical literature as part of "rigid and repetitive behaviour".

This type of framing tends to cast stimming in a negative light, leading health professionals, teachers and even parents to try to stop it. But stimming is a vital self-protective strategy for autistic people, and suppressing it can have serious consequences.

While stimming isn't unique to autism, autistic people tend to stim more frequently and sometimes in more noticeable ways. It often involves physical movements such as hand-flapping, rocking, spinning or tiptoeing.

Many autistic people also use different objects in repetitive ways, such as lining them up in patterns or keeping their hands busy with everyday items or stim toys.

But stimming goes beyond movement – it can involve any of the senses. Some people stim through sound, repeating words or phrases because they are satisfying to say or hear.

Others engage in "scripting," like having conversations that follow a set pattern or re-watching favourite films for the comfort of predictability. Oral stims, such as chewing on pens, clothing or "chewllery" are also common.

When considered in this broader sense, many people – autistic or not – have at least one form of stimming.

Yet autistic children are often encouraged to stop theirs, with alternatives like keeping their hands in their pockets suggested instead. These substitutes don't offer the same sensory input, however, and can make self-regulation more difficult.

Many autistic adults report having lost their natural stims over time. This is either through conscious suppression or because they were conditioned to stop in childhood.

Some still suppress stimming out of fear of negative reactions from others, despite it being beneficial to their wellbeing. There is also evidence that some autistic people are discouraged from stimming in the workplace.

Masking

The exact mechanisms behind stimming aren't fully understood yet. But it is widely acknowledged that it provides soothing sensory input, helping autistic people cope with overwhelming environments.

Suppressing stimming is uncomfortable and is one aspect of "masking", which is the conscious or unconscious act of not doing natural autistic traits to avoid negative social consequences.

Masking is particularly common among autistic women and has been linked to increased anxiety, burnout and even suicide. It can also affect education, work, relationships and overall quality of life.

It's crucial for society – especially parents, teachers and employers – to become more accepting of stimming. Research shows that greater understanding leads to greater acceptance.

The only instances where intervention might be necessary are when stimming is self-injurious or poses a risk to others, in which case a safer alternative stim should be encouraged.

Otherwise, the best response is simple – let people stim freely. And if you're autistic, research shows you can use it to bond with other autistic people.

So, if you see an autistic child or adult stimming, there's no need to comment or intervene. My mum used to say that "if you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all" – that principle that applies here too.

Aimee Grant, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.