A review by the American Heart Association Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Committee strengthens the case that keeping our gums healthy helps protect against heart disease.

Informed by a decade's worth of literature that includes genetics investigations, clinical trials, and lab tests, their report updates their 2012 scientific statement, providing even stronger evidence that heart problems triggered by clogged arteries (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or ASCVD) are closely associated with periodontal disease.

As part of their review, the researchers explored possible reasons for the association, including the likelihood that bacteria enter the body through exposed and damaged gums, contributing to chronic inflammation.

"Your mouth and your heart are connected," says pediatric cardiologist Andrew Tran.

"Gum disease and poor oral hygiene can allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation that may damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease."

One major challenge for those studying this link is that so many risk factors – from smoking to aging to obesity – increase the chances of both gum disease and ASCVD. Yet new evidence has continued to emerge suggesting that there is an independent association between the two conditions.

ASCVD remains the number one cause of death globally, and if improving oral hygiene could potentially be one way of stopping it from happening, that's worth investigating.

Some of the studies analyzed included details on subjects going back to childhood, finding that looking after your teeth at a young age could lower the risk of heart problems later in life.

"There is strong evidence that treating periodontal disease improves intermediate outcome measures, such as blood pressure, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol level, and inflammatory markers," write the researchers in their published paper.

"This is an important finding because these outcome measures are known to increase future cardiovascular risk and provide a possible link between periodontal disease and ASCVD."

The panel behind the new research is calling for more detailed and longer-term studies to expand upon existing research covering heart disease and gum health, including whether treatments for established periodontal disease reduce the likelihood of ASCVD – another useful data point in weighing up causation.

Of course, there are plenty of other benefits that come with maintaining good oral hygiene, including not having to visit the dentist for fillings. Past research has also linked a clean and healthy mouth with conditions such as diabetes and even cancer.

If it encourages you to brush your teeth before bed tonight, think about all the beneficial knock-on effects it could be having on the rest of your health – including reducing the inflammation and preventing the gum disease that could eventually lead to ASCVD.

"Brushing, flossing, and regular dental checkups aren't just about a healthy smile – they're an important part of protecting your heart," says Tran.

The research has been published in Circulation.