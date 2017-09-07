Miami Herald

Zoo Miami Has Secured Its Animals in Special Bunkers For Hurricane Irma

They'll be as safe and sound as possible.

MICHELLE STARR
11 SEP 2017
 

Zoo Miami isn't evacuating its animals. Instead, it has safely secured them, hunkering down to weather Hurricane Irma.

Many of them have been temporarily relocated to a reinforced building on the zoo site, where they will stay until the hurricane - which made landfall Sunday and is currently battering the state's south - has passed.

 

The zoo made special disaster arrangements after Hurricane Andrew hit in August 1992. It devastated the zoo, killing and injuring many of the animals, and destroying many of the habitats.

At that time, the flamingos were sequestered in a men's bathroom. This time around, the birds and other fragile animals have been relocated to reinforced concrete bunkers.

"I believe we've done everything we can," zoo spokesperson Ron Magill said. "The staff has been amazing at protecting these animals, providing food, putting them in shelters."

Most of the animals will stay in their normal night-time enclosures, which were fortified after Andrew and, Magill said, have proven safe for them in previous hurricanes.

"Those night houses are made of poured concrete, welded metal, to withstand the strength of the animal itself," Magill said. "And fortunately, it's also strong enough to withstand the strength of a major hurricane."

 

For animals that had to be moved, this was only done as late as possible, to avoid stressing them out. The longer they're away from their regular enclosures, the more stressed they become. This stress can be dangerous, so keeping them in familiar surroundings is ideal.

The zoo also needed to remove anything that could become a projectile, such as garbage bins and signs, take down tarpaulins and shadecloths, stockpile food, and make sure the backup generators are functional and safe.

This last bit is very important - many animals were lost at Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina knocked out one of its backup generators in 2005.

Zoo Miami is currently closed to the public, and has not yet scheduled a reopening time, which will depend on the amount of cleanup required. In the wake of Andrew, the zoo was closed for over 16 weeks, and zoo staff is fervently hoping Irma will be not be as severe.

"Please, God, don't let this be another Andrew," Magill said. "For us, that was the storm of a lifetime, not twice in my lifetime, please."

 

More From ScienceAlert

Most hurricanes that hit the US start in the exact same location
Most Hurricanes That Hit The US Start in The Exact Same Location

This is where storms like Irma begin.

1 minute ago
Finally, we have a full-body view of SpaceX's sleek Dragon crew spacesuit
Finally, We Have a Full-Body View of SpaceX's Sleek Dragon Crew Spacesuit

Just, wow.

1 hour ago
Hurricane Irma has been literally pulling the ocean away from its shores
Hurricane Irma Has Been Literally Pulling The Ocean Away From Its Shores

Terrifying power.

3 hours ago
Strange 'Earthquake Lights' Accompanied Mexico's 8.2 Magnitude Earthquake
Strange 'Earthquake Lights' Accompanied Mexico's 8.2 Magnitude Earthquake

Here's what they are.

3 hours ago
Planet 9 Might Not be an Exoplanet After All
Planet 9 Might Not Be an Exoplanet After All

But they still think it's out there.

1 day ago
These are the ways the alcohol industry is distorting the facts on cancer links
These Are The Ways The Alcohol Industry Is Distorting The Facts on Cancer Links

Time to look at Big Booze?

1 day ago
This Viking DNA Discovery is our best evidence to date of female viking warriors
This Viking DNA Discovery Is Our Best Evidence to Date of Female Viking Warriors

Not just a legend.

2 days ago
 
  LOAD MORE