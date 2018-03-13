Zoos Are Leaving Animals Delightful Amazon-Style Reviews And It's Too Much For Our Hearts

"Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that's actually a plus for me."

An orphaned sea otter pup has sparked zoos around the world to take to Twitter to review their adorable animals, and we're calling it – these tweets might be the cutest thing you see today.

On Friday last week, Shervin Hess, the digital media lead at Oregon Zoo posted a delightful Amazon-style review of a sea otter pup that has recently arrived at the zoo, finishing it with the hashtag #rateaspecies.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that's actually a plus for me. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/IK99ODsTPT — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

"He's perfect. He's like my little otter son," Hess told Maddie Stone at Earther.

"A few weeks ago I read an Amazon review for hiking boots and it was basically describing him (waterproof, great for winter, only comes in brown). So the tweets just started writing themselves at that point."

Look at him though! That little grumpy face!

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ SO MUCH FUN

Cuts through the water like butter. Not great for white water but perfect for lakes, ponds, etc. Set-up is easy and it won't flip. Variable speed. No mount for GoPro.#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/Qa9UWkvtfq — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED

This stylish little unit is amazing. Sound quality A+. No distortion at full volume but bass is a little weak. Top rotates which is a plus. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/OYaWOfzosA — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

It could have stopped there, but Hess asked the social media team at Monterey Bay Aquarium to get on the act, and they delivered.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ PRAYING THEY KEEP MAKING THESE

As seen on @Oatmeal. Full set is the ultimate seafood multi-tool: tenderizes, slices and serves in milliseconds! Comes in all colors plus some you can't see.#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/vm2YhrBihR — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 9, 2018

Soon, there was a bunch of zoos, museums, science institutions and scientists reviewing their favourite species.

The result is just as good as you'd hope.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Pleasantly surprised. Thought I had ordered a Roomba, but this did an excellent job of cleaning up my ecosystem. Only downside is the projectile vomiting. Overall 5 stars, would drunkenly purchase again. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/5fDfHiaWNq — Katherine O'Reilly (@DrKatfish) March 9, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ BEST DRESSED

Dapper styling, sick dance moves, occasional fish breath. Definitely performs better in groups. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/edZUDvtb9u — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) March 9, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Exceeds expectations!

Very cute marsupial IMHO – and the only one found in the US! Curious if negative reviewers know about the benefits to the eco-system? #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/5JWQ0JLs7S — Tennessee Aquarium (@TNAquarium) March 9, 2018

But not all reviews were positive, just hilarious.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3/5 Audio Recorder: Mixed feelings on this review. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone. It only records what it finds interesting. AND will replay LOUDLY usually at or BEFORE sunrise.Also, no battery needed. Requires fresh fruits & veggies. VERY MESSY.

#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/WLnQiSVjOt — Rick Schwartz 🦒🦏🐢🦓🦅🦋🐅 (@ZooKeeperRick) March 10, 2018

⭐ very unsatisfied with the shipping. I ordered a frog and what I got was this big melted pile. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/6pj9D2HcED — Slartibartfast (@shtoopy) March 9, 2018

If you want to see all the tweets, check out the hashtag #rateaspecies.

We can also recommend bookmarking all this wholesomeness next time cave art vandals, climate change deniers, or future pandemics ruin your day.