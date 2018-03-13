main article image
(Oregon Zoo/Twitter)

Zoos Are Leaving Animals Delightful Amazon-Style Reviews And It's Too Much For Our Hearts

So wholesome. 

JACINTA BOWLER
13 MAR 2018
 

"Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that's actually a plus for me."

An orphaned sea otter pup has sparked zoos around the world to take to Twitter to review their adorable animals, and we're calling it – these tweets might be the cutest thing you see today.

 

On Friday last week, Shervin Hess, the digital media lead at Oregon Zoo posted a delightful Amazon-style review of a sea otter pup that has recently arrived at the zoo, finishing it with the hashtag #rateaspecies.

"He's perfect. He's like my little otter son," Hess told Maddie Stone at Earther.

"A few weeks ago I read an Amazon review for hiking boots and it was basically describing him (waterproof, great for winter, only comes in brown). So the tweets just started writing themselves at that point."

Look at him though! That little grumpy face!

It could have stopped there, but Hess asked the social media team at Monterey Bay Aquarium to get on the act, and they delivered.

Soon, there was a bunch of zoos, museums, science institutions and scientists reviewing their favourite species.

The result is just as good as you'd hope.

But not all reviews were positive, just hilarious.

If you want to see all the tweets, check out the hashtag #rateaspecies.

We can also recommend bookmarking all this wholesomeness next time cave art vandalsclimate change deniers, or future pandemics ruin your day.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Humans were nearly wiped out by this supervolcano 74,000 years ago. Here's how we survived
Humans Were Nearly Wiped Out by This Supervolcano 74,000 Years Ago. Here's How We Survived

How to survive the apocalypse.

1 hour ago
Here's the declassified video of US Navy pilots encountering a UFO
Here's The Declassified Video of US Navy Pilots Encountering a UFO

Probably not aliens, still really weird.

2 hours ago
This is how stressed Elon Musk is about artificial intelligence
This Is How Stressed Elon Musk Is About Artificial Intelligence

He's majorly concerned.

3 hours ago
An Australian rescued this giant spider from a flood, and the internet is having none of it
An Australian Rescued This Giant Spider From a Flood, And The Internet Is Having None of It

We think it's kinda... cute?

4 hours ago
Devastating prion disease can lurk in your brain for 30 years before attacking
Devastating Prion Disease Can Lurk in Your Brain For 30 Years Before Attacking

This is insane.

4 hours ago
Scientists just found genetic mutations that could be causing your insomnia
Scientists Just Found Genetic Mutations That Could Be Causing Your Insomnia

It's not all in your head.

21 hours ago
This amazing website helps you detect if the latest viral photo was faked
This Amazing Website Helps You Detect if The Latest Viral Photo Was Faked

Don't be fooled! 

21 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE