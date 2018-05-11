main article image
(Monterey Bay Aquarium/Twitter)

Zoologists Are Rebranding a Bunch of Animals And We Think It Should Be Official

The Oreo cow is real!

MIKE MCRAE
11 MAY 2018
 

We get it. Sometimes animal names just happen.

When it's late Friday afternoon and you're the last zoologist at the office, that screaming, hairy armadillo you spotted this morning is now a screaming hairy armadillo. Press send, clock off for the week.

 

Zoology doesn't need to be so average, though. Especially if a number of zoos and aquariums had their way.

Imagine taking the kids to see a zombie squirrel. Or a barking fuzz potato. Surely your 13-year-old would put down that tattered Death Note manga to go see an emo horse!

Thankfully, the hashtag #RebrandASpecies kicked off to answer our prayers. We're not sure how it started, but we're super glad it did.

Not that we're holding our breath expecting these names to catch on.

And by sharing these, we're certainly not implying that you should start using them.

But we think San Diego Zoo has the right idea...

San Diego Zoo Safari Park would pull the crowds if the word got around they'd replaced cassowaries with these fellas.

Or how about another Australian critter, this one with a Harry Potter makeover.

I'd be so excited to go to the Tennessee Aquarium to see one of these.

Bring the whole fam to the Vancouver Aquarium for a Star Wars-themed touch pool!

Orcas might get more love if they had a different name, courtesy of Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The word nudibranch comes from the Latin 'naked gills'. Here's a much more PG option.

Oregon Zoo's night enclosure could be a whole lot cuter.

And finally, presenting Minnesota Zoo's rebranding of the tapir...

We're 100 percent on board.

And very glad the screaming hairy armadillo now has some friends.

 

More From ScienceAlert

What everyone gets wrong about introverts
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Introverts

Not antisocial. Not lazy.

31 minutes ago
This unique man's 60 years of blood donations saved 2.4 million babies
This Unique Man's 60 Years of Blood Donations Saved 2.4 Million Babies

"The man with the golden arm."

1 hour ago
Ever wondered what the 10 most cited sources on Wikipedia are?
Ever Wondered What The 10 Most Cited Sources on Wikipedia Are?

#1 has been cited 2.8 million times.

3 hours ago
Scientists have identified the physical source of anxiety in the brain
Scientists Have Identified The Physical Source of Anxiety in The Brain

And they can control it with light.

6 hours ago
Could resurrecting the mammoth help stop Arctic emissions?
Could Resurrecting The Mammoth Help Stop Arctic Emissions?

The research is already underway!

11 hours ago
Gut microbes could play a role in heart disease too
Gut Microbes Could Play a Role in Heart Disease Too

Look after your microbiome!

13 hours ago
This interactive tool lets you see with your own eyes how we have changed our planet
This Interactive Tool Lets You See With Your Own Eyes How We Have Changed Our Planet

Disturbing and mesmerising at once.

14 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE