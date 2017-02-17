dotshock/Shutterstock.com

Master Amazon Web Services With This Bundle of Online Courses

Learn something new this weekend.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
17 FEB 2017
 

With technology becoming a bigger part of every single industry out there, it's a great time to improve your tech and development skills. But it can be hard to know where to start.

One of the fastest growing fields is DevOps, which brings together software development and operation jobs that used to be treated as separate, but are increasingly become two sides of the same coin.

When you're skilled in DevOps, it means you can create software, and then work with your corporation or business to manage it afterwards, making you an attractive 'unicorn' in the job market. 

To get you started in DevOps, we've teamed up with Stack Commerce to bring you the Ultimate DevOps Mastery Bundle of 9 different courses for just US$43.

The range of courses will teach you to master Amazon web services, as well as Unix and Linux, and Redis.

The bundle gives you lifetime access to more than 60 hours of content.

Get started now.

Price: US$43

Length: 69+ hours

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and share in the profits of any sales.

