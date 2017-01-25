Bobby Neel Adams, AgeMaps

These clever photos show how faces change as they age

This is kinda spooky.

GUS LUBIN, BUSINESS INSIDER
25 JAN 2017
 

Bobby Neel Adams was 36 when he noticed how much he resembled a picture of himself at age six. He was inspired to create a composite image, splicing a new photo of himself with the image of him as a kid.

This was back in 1989, so he couldn't use modern techniques.

 

"In the darkroom I sized up both images to the same proportions and made prints," Adams wrote in an email.

"Once these photographs were dry I tore the most recent portrait and laid it on top of the school photo, gluing it down the rubber cement."

Adams continued using the same method for dozens of works in his "Age Map" series.

Since then, he has explored other strange techniques, including splicing photos of couples and family members and, most recently, posing dead creatures in beautifully haunting scenes (currently showing in Brooklyn).

Adams shared a set from Age Maps below.

Lorna at age 7 and 25

Lorna at 7 and 25Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Sally at 14 and 62

Sally at 14 and 62Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Chris at 12 and 45

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Christene at 7 and 41

Christene at 7 and 41Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Silvano at 12 and 51

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Izzie at 4 and 36

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Nick at 9 and 33

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Kelly at 1 and 28

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Christian at 6 and 41

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Simone at 8 and 32

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Tornado at 2 and 37

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Dan at 7 and 35

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Kevin at 3 and 33

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Jonathan at 8 and 33

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Werner at 6 and 33

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Silvano at 8 and 51

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Ray at 5 and 50

Ray at 5 and 50Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

Kathy at 6 and 36

Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"Bobby Neel Adams, "AgeMaps"

