10+ Unique Photos of The Eclipse You Really Need to See

If you're currently residing somewhere in the continental United States, chances are you were able to glimpse at least a partial solar eclipse today as Earth's shadow passed in front of the Sun (and we hope you used eye protection, too).

But while most of us were living in the moment and enjoying the view, some very talented people managed to capture some truly unique images of the event that really put our place in the Solar System into perspective.

Below are some of our favourite images that show the eclipse in a new and utterly unforgettable way. Enjoy.

The solar eclipse, as seen from an airplane flying above Oregon. (📷: Alaska Airlines) #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 A post shared by CNN (@cnn) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Best view in the house... it took 4 days of planning and hard work to capture this shot. My girlfriend @martinatib and good friend @thistommysmith climbed the route twice, in scorching heat, to nail the positioning. But we nailed it! A post shared by Ted Hesser (@tedhesser) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Eclipse as seen from Oregon by @JasmanMander follow @ifyouhigh A post shared by ifyouhigh (@ifyouhigh) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Many photographers took their gorgeous shots straight to Flickr Creative Commons, and we're so thankful.

Above, Matt Drobnik caught the incredible shot in Charleston, South Carolina.

We also love this moody perspective of SparkFun Electronics view from Niwot, Colorado.

The detail of the solar flares is just so spectacular! Taken by moshen in Madras, Oregon.

But you don't just have to look at the sky directly to take a cool shot!

Above, Sheila Sund from Oregon demonstrates the novel 'bread slice' method; below, you can see two great examples of eclipse shadows seen through tree leaves.

Happy to be home for the eclipse and view it with my kids and my parents! Weren't those the little crescent shadows fabulous? 🌙🌙🌙 . . #eclipse #eclipseshadows #eclipse2017 A post shared by elizabeth I photographer (@elizfoto) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

And then, of course, there's the incredibly special view directly from space:

Millions of people saw #Eclipse2017 but only six people saw the umbra, or the moon's shadow, over the United States from space today. pic.twitter.com/hMgMC5MgRh — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 21, 2017

And last but not least, the International Space Station passing in front of the Sun during the eclipse.

It's the moon, sunspots AND the station in front of the sun. @NASA photographer captures station transiting sun during #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/hAVRINz0bv — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 21, 2017

Mind = blown.