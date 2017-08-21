moshen / Flickr / CC BY-NC 2.0

10+ Unique Photos of The Eclipse You Really Need to See

Wowowowow.

FIONA MACDONALD
22 AUG 2017
 

If you're currently residing somewhere in the continental United States, chances are you were able to glimpse at least a partial solar eclipse today as Earth's shadow passed in front of the Sun (and we hope you used eye protection, too).

But while most of us were living in the moment and enjoying the view, some very talented people managed to capture some truly unique images of the event that really put our place in the Solar System into perspective.

 

Below are some of our favourite images that show the eclipse in a new and utterly unforgettable way. Enjoy.

 

Eclipse as seen from Oregon by @JasmanMander follow @ifyouhigh

A post shared by ifyouhigh (@ifyouhigh) on

 

Many photographers took their gorgeous shots straight to Flickr Creative Commons, and we're so thankful.

IMG_3899

Above, Matt Drobnik caught the incredible shot in Charleston, South Carolina.

Eclipse 2017

We also love this moody perspective of SparkFun Electronics view from Niwot, Colorado. 

Detail of prominences / solar flares.

The detail of the solar flares is just so spectacular! Taken by moshen in Madras, Oregon.

 

Eclipse Bread (Solar projection 15x)

But you don't just have to look at the sky directly to take a cool shot!

Above, Sheila Sund from Oregon demonstrates the novel 'bread slice' method; below, you can see two great examples of eclipse shadows seen through tree leaves.

 

Eclipse shadows

And then, of course, there's the incredibly special view directly from space:

And last but not least, the International Space Station passing in front of the Sun during the eclipse.

Mind = blown.

 

