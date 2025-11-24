As the year winds down, it's easy to fall into survival mode. Late nights, indulgent meals, and travel can take a toll on your body and brain. But instead of waiting for the post-holiday slump, you can invest in yourself – literally.

Here are 12 scientifically backed ways to gift yourself this holiday season that can boost brainpower, improve health, and keep you energized well into the new year.

1. Dance Lessons. Complex physical activities that combine coordination, memory, and strategy – like learning dance steps – are shown to slow brain aging and boost cognitive reserve. New research highlights that pairing aerobic exercise with mental engagement is one of the most effective ways to protect your brain.

2. A Bike. Short, intense bouts of cycling (a form of high-intensity interval training) can trigger a cognitive boost that can last for several years. Studies also link regular cycling to a 40 percent lower risk of early onset dementia, making it the perfect excuse to hit the pedals.

3. Lentils. Not the most glamorous item on your shopping list, but your future self will thank you! Legumes like lentils, quinoa, brown rice, and oats are linked to longer telomeres, and can add up to 10 years to your life expectancy.



4. Trivia Game. Want to test your brainpower? Our friends at Veritasium are developing a tabletop game that challenges you to think like a scientist: Weigh evidence, judge your confidence, and put your knowledge to the test. And if you win, it could be a sign your brain is wired for efficiency.



5. Prebiotic Fiber Supplement. Taking a daily prebiotic supplement, like inulin, appears to boost brain function in older people. These high-fiber compounds feed the gut's 'good' bacteria, which in turn support a healthier, aging brain. Natural sources include bananas, onions, and garlic – and differ from the probiotics found in fermented foods like yogurt or kimchi.

6. A Journal. If you've been overindulging and want to calm the dreaded 'hangxiety,' keeping a journal can help. Beyond rehydration and rest, studies suggest journaling when you wake puts your feelings into perspective and fosters self-compassion.

7. Blue Light Blocking Glasses. Using your phone in bed, especially in the hour before sleep, can seriously disrupt your natural sleep cycle. Research has shown that blue light glasses worn during the evening boosted melatonin levels by 58 percent and resulted in longer, better-quality sleep.

8. A Yoga Mat. Beyond its well-known anxiety-busting benefits, research shows that yoga may also be the most effective exercise for improving sleep quality.

9. Omega-3 Supplement. Keep calm and try omega‑3! Found in fish oil, sardines, salmon, and algae, these fatty acids can reduce feelings of aggression and may protect brain health. Emerging studies suggest they could even influence women's risk of developing Alzheimer's.

10. Red Light Therapy Glasses. Research suggests that a short, daily dose of deep red light (670nm) can help recharge the retina's energy system (mitochondria), leading to a significant improvement in declining eyesight in those over 40.

11. Walking Shoes. Evidence shows even a modest level of physical activity may slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease, with a recent study suggesting taking 5,000 to 7,500 steps per day was linked with reduced cognitive decline.

