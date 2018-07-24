main article image
fotofeel/Shutterstock.com

5 Things That Are Almost as Deadly as Smoking, According to Science

And sometimes harder to avoid.

CHRIS WELLER, BUSINESS INSIDER
24 JUL 2018
 

Cigarette smoking, one of the least healthy habits out there, is quickly disappearing in the United States. The rate of American adults who smoke has declined from 42 percent in 1965 to 15 percent in 2015.

 

However, there are a number of risk factors taking its place, many of which stem from people's growing preference for sedentary, isolated lifestyles. As smoking makes its exit in the US, here are the risk factors science says to keep an eye on.

Loneliness

The growth of social media and waning in-person contact has led Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to label loneliness a worldwide epidemic. And it could be lethal.

Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a professor of psychology at Brigham Young University, has found in her research that loneliness reduces people's life spans by the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Sitting

Sitting all day increases risk for a raft of different cancers, a 2014 study found.

Researchers included in their meta-analyses - the gold-standard for research - data from four million people involving how often they sat to watch TV, do work, and commute.

Each two-hour increase in sitting time upped people's risks for colon, endometrial, and lung cancers, regardless of whether they still exercised during the day.

Sleep loss

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called sleep deprivation a public health problem, as some 50 to 70 million people in the US have sleep or wakefulness disorder.

Professor Valery Gafarov, of the World Health Organisation, noted in 2015 that insufficient sleep raises the risk of stroke and heart attack to similar degrees as regular cigarette use.

"Poor sleep should be considered a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease along with smoking, lack of exercise, and poor diet," he said.

 

Tanning

Indoor tanning may seem like a more controlled version of regular sunbathing, but both are potentially more dangerous than smoking.

 

In 2014, researchers published a study in JAMA that found indoor tanning alone led to more cases of skin cancer than smoking did with lung cancer.

"Given the large number of skin cancer cases attributable to indoor tanning, these findings highlight a major public health issue," the investigators wrote.

Poor diet

A wealth of evidence has found that sugary, processed foods high in saturated fats can expose people to potentially fatal diseases at similar, if not greater, rates than smoking.

In 2016, researchers studying the mortality risks from poor diet concluded the death rates exceeded those of alcohol, drugs, unprotected sex, and tobacco combined.

A version of this article was first published in October 2017.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Amazing rare footage shows last living member of isolated Amazon tribe
Amazing Rare Footage Shows Last Living Member of Isolated Amazon Tribe

An incredible story of human survival.

1 hour ago
A student-built Hyperloop Pod just hit an astonishing speed record
A Student-Built Hyperloop Pod Just Hit an Astonishing Speed Record

Here we go...

2 hours ago
You're wrong about your pet's age - a human year isn't just '7 dog years', and here's why
You're Wrong About Your Pet's Age - A Human Year Isn't Just '7 Dog Years', And Here's Why

The seven times rule is not a thing.

3 hours ago
Controversial new paper says the Moon may have once been able to support life
Controversial New Paper Says The Moon May Have Once Been Able to Support Life

Um, what?

3 hours ago
ScienceAlert Deal: Don't miss out on this awesome top rated VPN
ScienceAlert Deal: Don't Miss Out on This Awesome Top Rated VPN

Here's why you should go with Disconnect VPN.

5 hours ago
NASA brought hundreds of kilograms of Moon rocks to Earth. Scientists have not touched most of them
NASA Brought Hundreds of Kilograms of Moon Rocks to Earth. Scientists Have Not Touched Most of Them

Each and every one is precious.

6 hours ago
These shade balls were supposed to save water, but there's a big problem
These Shade Balls Were Supposed to Save Water, But There's a Big Problem

It seems like this should have come up sooner…

7 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE