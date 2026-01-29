Creatine is one of the most popular sports supplements out there. It's shown to help build muscle and improve strength, boost speed and power in athletes, and benefit sports performance all round.

Research also suggests this superstar nutrient may have other health benefits, including for brain function, memory, bone health, and even mood.

While creatine has been a mainstay supplement for gym enthusiasts, most of the research on this supplement's benefits has been conducted on men. With recent increased advertising specifically promoting creatine for women, there is growing interest in whether this nutrient can also be equally beneficial for them.

It's already clear from the research that creatine could benefit women by reducing fatigue during exercise. It may also be particularly beneficial for maintaining muscle as women get older.

Creatine is a natural compound produced in the body from several amino acids (the building blocks of protein). We can also get it from protein-rich foods, such as meat and seafood.

Creatine plays a role in short-term energy, particularly during intense exercise, helping us to recover more quickly between exercises. This makes it possible to do more work each time we train, leading to around 20% greater performance gains when regularly taking the supplement.

We naturally use around 2g–4g of creatine per day. But as our bodies don't store much creatine, this is why we need to consume it in our diet or get it from supplements. Think of it like a short-term energy store that needs topping up.

Around 1kg of raw beef or seafood would supply around 3g– 5g of creatine. However, cooking can reduce creatine content. This makes it challenging to consistently get enough from the diet alone, which is where supplements can be useful.

Research also shows that vegans, vegetarians, and women tend to have diets lower in creatine – meaning lower overall body stores. However, women do appear to store a bit more creatine in their muscles than men, suggesting they may respond to it more slowly or differently than men.

The most studied form of creatine is creatine monohydrate. This can be taken as a powder, capsule, or gummy. If women consume around 3g–5g of creatine a day as a supplement, it will help gradually increase muscle creatine stores over a period of two to four weeks.

But if you're looking to boost muscle stores faster, research shows taking around 20g of creatine a day for seven days (before dropping down to 3g–5g daily) can safely boost stores.

Creatine benefits for women

There are many factors that influence a woman's health over their lifetime. This includes hormonal changes, the gradual loss of muscle that comes with aging, loss of bone density, and slower metabolism post-menopause – as well as fluctuating energy levels and poor concentration or focus.

Resistance exercise may be beneficial in mitigating some of these changes, particularly in supporting muscle mass and function, bone health, and energy levels.

This is where creatine comes in. Doing resistance training for several weeks while taking around 3g–5g of additional creatine per day can enable you to maintain the quality and consistency of your training. This combination can be particularly beneficial for strength in mid to later life.

Women who take creatine consistently are shown to have improved muscle function, which ultimately can impact quality of life. There's also some evidence that taking it alongside resistance training may support bone health in postmenopausal women – although not all studies agree on this.

It's worth noting as well that creatine does not appear to lead to weight gain or cause a bulky, muscular appearance, which are often concerns for women thinking about taking the supplement.

More recently, research has been exploring whether creatine can affect brain health, cognitive function, and possibly even mood in older women. Evidence also shows that in younger women, it can improve mood and cognitive function after a bad night's sleep.

There's emerging evidence as well that taking 5g of creatine daily can help younger women sleep longer (particularly on days they've done a workout). The same dose may also improve sleep quality in perimenopausal women – possibly by supporting the energy required by the brain.

Another study also reported greater reductions in depressive symptoms in women taking 5g of creatine daily alongside antidepressants, compared to those just taking antidepressants.

Given that many women report experiencing symptoms such as "brain fog", poor concentration, stress, low energy, and poor sleep during their menstrual cycle and throughout the menopause, this could make creatine a low-cost solution for many of these symptoms.

However, a higher dose of creatine may be needed daily (around 5g–10g) to increase the brain's creatine stores.

Creatine is by no means a cure-all supplement, and clearly, more research on women is needed. But the research so far shows that even just a small amount of creatine daily – when paired with a healthy lifestyle and resistance training – holds promise in supporting many aspects of women's health.

Justin Roberts, Professor of Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.