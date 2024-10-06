Snacking on a few Brazil nuts each day could make a difference to gut health, according to a new study.

Researchers from the Federal University of Viçosa (UFV) in Brazil looked at the effects of eating Brazil nuts on overweight or obese women, finding associated improvements in intestinal impermeability or leaky gut (which can allow toxic substances in) and inflammation (a sign of biological stress).

While the study has its limitations in terms of scale and diversity, it provides evidence of a simple way to boost gut health, in combination with other methods.

"Regular intake of Brazil nuts can be a promising complementary dietary strategy for controlling low-grade inflammation and improving intestinal permeability in women with overweight/obesity undergoing energy-restricted treatment," write the researchers in their published paper.

The researchers recruited 46 female volunteers with a body mass index (BMI) classing them as overweight or obese, splitting them into two groups. Over the course of eight weeks, both groups followed a calorie-controlled diet – with one group snacking on two Brazil nuts a day, and the other group not having any Brazil nuts.

Looking at key biomarkers in the body, the study team found significant evidence of lower inflammation for the group eating nuts, compared to the control group. There were also signs that the Brazil nut group had improved intestinal permeability, compared to the control group, though the difference was only a slight one.

This could be because the nuts are packed full of selenium, an element that significantly contributes to physical health in a number of areas. Well known for its ability to serve as an antioxidant, selenium is nutrient that can protect cells and reduces wear and tear.

"Selenium plays a crucial role in controlling the inflammatory response by mediating the crosstalk between oxidative stress pathways," write the researchers.

Obesity tends to stress the body and lead to inflammation, increasing the risk of related health issues, but Brazil nuts could help. It's worth pointing out that both groups lost similar amounts of weight during the study, whether or not they were eating nuts.

Future studies need to include larger and diverse groups of volunteers to really confirm the link between these nuts and gut health, but it's a good start. Not only does a healthy gut have benefits elsewhere in the body, Brazil nuts are also associated with reductions in blood pressure.

Keep in mind, it always possible to have too much of a good thing; too much selenium can have toxic effects on the body, so you only need one or two nuts a day (as in this study) to get the benefits.

"Our findings highlighted the selenium-dependent effect of Brazil nut consumption and its positive impact on inflammation control and intestinal health," write the researchers.

The research has been published in the Journal of Nutrition.