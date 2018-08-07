main article image
(Irish Air Corps)

Wildfires in Ireland Have Revealed a Hidden WWII Message

More than 70 years later.

JACINTA BOWLER
7 AUG 2018
 

County Wicklow in Ireland, has had a recent spate of wildfires threatening homes and forests.

However, one good thing has emerged from this troubling situation – a message, hidden since the Second World War.

 

The burnt remains of a gorse fire on Bray Head has revealed a sign saying 'EIRE' made of rocks, which would have been placed on the coastline during WWII to signal to bombers that they were flying over a neutral territory.

Éire means Ireland in the Irish language.

The aerial sign was spotted by the Garda (Irish police) Air Support Unit as they flew over the area after the blaze.

This isn't the only EIRE sign we know off. According to Michael Kennedy of Guarding Neutral Ireland there's a number of them along the coasts.

"The signs were built by the Coast Watching Service by the summer of 1944 to warn "belligerent" aircraft that they were flying over a neutral country," he said to Dublin Live.

 

"Up to 150 tons of stone were used in some of the 83 signs dotted around the coast of Ireland.

"At the request of the United States Air Force the number of the nearby lookout post was added, turning the signs into air navigation aids. This assisted American bomber pilots in navigating across the Atlantic," he added.

However, according to the A Garda Air Support Unit crew, this is an unusual find, as not all of the WWII signs survived.

An Air Corps spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: "You can make out the Eire, and just above it the number 8 – it's very faint. The number represented the Look Out Post (LOP) it was designated to. When they were in proper use, the signs would have been whitewashed."

The LOPs were set up to guard against an invasion of Ireland, and required a person to keep watch at each site 24 hours a day

Despite this historical relevance, it's not even the coolest thing found this summer in the UK and Ireland.

A mysterious henge was revealed just last month in Ireland's Brú na Bóinne, as the heatwave kills off grass and greenery all across Europe.

They've also discovered Roman farms, WWI air raid shelters and more.

Although this has been a fascinating time to see history of times past, we're hoping the heatwave breaks soon.

A map of the neutrality markings around Ireland can be found here.

 

More From ScienceAlert

A Soviet-era fox experiment may finally reveal the genes behind domestication
A Soviet-Era Fox Experiment May Finally Reveal The Genes Behind Domestication

How animals came to put up with humans.

3 hours ago
NASA's brand new planet-hunting telescope already captured this insane footage of a passing comet
NASA's Brand New Planet-Hunting Telescope Already Captured This Insane Footage of a Passing Comet

Holy crap.

3 hours ago
Physicists have invented an essential component needed for quantum computers
Physicists Have Invented an Essential Component Needed For Quantum Computers

They're using a new state of matter.

4 hours ago
Facebook is now asking banks for data on your spending habits
Facebook Is Now Asking Banks For Data on Your Spending Habits

What could possibly go wrong?

4 hours ago
A mother orca has been carrying her dead baby around the Pacific Ocean for more than 10 days
A Mother Orca Has Been Carrying Her Dead Baby Around The Pacific Ocean For More Than 10 Days

This is heartbreaking.

6 hours ago
Eating crickets does something really good to your gut bacteria, study finds
Eating Crickets Does Something Really Good to Your Gut Bacteria, Study Finds

Bon appetit! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

8 hours ago
Academics create periodic table of technology, ranking world-changing potential and feasibility
Academics Create Periodic Table of Technology, Ranking World-Changing Potential And Feasibility

Handy.

21 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE