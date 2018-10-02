main article image
A different baby koala. (Michelle Bender/Flickr/CC-BY-NC-ND 2.0)
NATURE

A Dog Saved a Wild Baby Koala, And It's The Best Thing You'll See All Day

Unlikely best friends!

GABBI SHAW, BUSINESS INSIDER
2 OCT 2018

Kerry McKinnon of Strathdownie, Australia, didn't know what she was going to find when her husband woke her up and told her to come quick.

Happily, it was good news – a baby koala had decided to take up residence in the warm fur of their five-year-old golden retriever, Asha.

 

"[Asha] kept looking back at the koala but she wasn't trying to get him off her or anything. She was happy to let him snuggle into her," McKinnon told news.com.au.

McKinnon doesn't know exactly how the two came to meet, but it's clear that this baby koala was far from its mother. The temperatures in Strathdownie can become quite frigid at night, so it's safe to say that without Asha's warm fur, this little guy probably wouldn't have survived.

When it was time for the koala to get checked out by a vet, it wasn't happy – it put up a "huge fuss" when McKinnon separated the two.

Thankfully, the vet confirmed that the koala is healthy. It is now living with a special caretaker until it can be re-released into the wild.

Check out the adorable photos of these two unlikely best friends in the Facebook post below:

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
CERN scientist suspended after presentation claiming 'physics built by men'
Politics & Society
CERN Scientist Suspended After Presentation Claiming 'Physics Built by Men'

Okay, what decade is this?

2 hours ago
Government report reveals the Trump administration is fully aware of the devastating impacts of climate change
Politics & Society
Government Report Reveals The Trump Administration Is Fully Aware of The Devastating Impacts of Climate Change

But they're not going to do anything to stop it.

1 day ago
Yellowstone grizzly bears just got saved from a hunt, with restored federal protections
Politics & Society
Yellowstone Grizzly Bears Just Got Saved From a Hunt, With Restored Federal Protections

Back on the endangered list.

6 days ago
Ivanka Trump admits she always wanted to be an astronaut
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump Admits She Always Wanted to Be an Astronaut

But could she handle the Vomit Comet?

7 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Scientists have connected the brains of 3 people, enabling them to share thoughts
TECH
Scientists Have Connected The Brains of 3 People, Enabling Them to Share Thoughts

Are you thinking what I'm thinking?

3 hours ago
Here's the groundbreaking cancer research that just won the 2018 Nobel Prize in medicine
HEALTH
Here's The Groundbreaking Cancer Research That Just Won The 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine

"It opened the door to a new line of therapies."

4 hours ago
The weird history of diseases which all turned out to be totally wrong
HEALTH
The Weird History of Diseases Which All Turned Out to Be Totally Wrong

"Feeling a bit hysteric, m'lady?"

14 hours ago
This omnivore shark is the first of its kind, and further confirmation nature is weird as hell
NATURE
This Omnivore Shark Is The First of Its Kind, And Further Confirmation Nature Is Weird as Hell

Also, cannibal hippos.

23 hours ago
Scientists think they've finally found the crushing limits of gravity humans could survive
SPACE
Scientists Think They've Finally Found The Crushing Limits of Gravity Humans Could Survive

With a little help from Game of Thrones' The Mountain. Seriously.

23 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE