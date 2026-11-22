Black holes do many things.

They sit in space, slurping up matter, drawing spacetime around them like a cozy blanket, and firing off powerful jets of near-light-speed plasma.

What they are not especially good at is letting go.

But when physicist Antonino Flachi of Keio University in Japan built an analog black hole on a chip, something strange happened at its tiny event horizon – something that, in a real black hole, would be forbidden by the laws of general relativity.

When he poked a hole – metaphorically speaking – the black hole began to leak.

It's an experiment that offers physicists a new tool for probing which properties of black holes are universal – and which might change when the rules of physics do.

"Digital circuits thus form a reconfigurable class of gravitational analogs," Flachi writes in a preprint (yet to undergo peer review) uploaded to arXiv, "and realize an analog black hole as a cellular automaton."

frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Their penchant for absorbing light and letting nothing detectable escape from within their event horizons means they're invisible to most of the tools we use for studying the cosmos – telescopes that rely on the electromagnetic spectrum.

However, the mathematics describing the behavior of black holes can be used to build laboratory experiments that replicate some of their properties and behaviors so that we can study what they are capable of.

One way to do this is with sound.

Sound waves traveling through a moving fluid can behave in ways very similar to light traveling through the curved spacetime around a black hole. If the fluid flows inward faster than sound can travel outward, the sound waves become trapped, unable to escape the current.

This creates what physicists call an acoustic black hole.

But what if you could build an acoustic black hole without all the mess and fuss of speakers, fluids, and currents?

This is what Flachi has done, replacing the entire kit and kaboodle with a compact digital circuit.

"We have built an analog black hole out of logic gates," he writes.

"Its horizon is a property not of the wiring but of the state: a closed curve in a lattice of 32-bit words along which the emergent flow carries disturbances inward exactly as fast as they spread outward."

He calls his system a 'digital acoustic black hole', a circuit that contains a grid of cells, each storing information as a series of bits – the ones and zeros that form the basis of digital computing. The grid stored a total of around 604 million bits.

At each tick of a clock, logic gates update the information in each cell according to a set of rules based on fluid dynamics, creating the digital equivalent of water flowing inward toward a drain.

These rules also govern how disturbances travel through the grid. Where the simulated flow carries those disturbances inward as fast as they can travel outward, an acoustic event horizon emerges.

Unlike a physical fluid, which can be unpredictable and difficult to control, the precisely defined rules for the digital acoustic black hole make the digital fluid far more controllable. Experiments can even be repeated under identical conditions, right down to the individual bits.

To test his creation, Flachi measured five properties of the simulated black hole: the stability of its event horizon, the horizon itself, the way disturbances propagate through it, its response to being disturbed (the ringdown), and a phenomenon called superradiance, in which waves can gain energy from a rotating black hole.

It performed brilliantly. The event horizon remained stable for 3 hours, and the circuit demonstrated ringdown and superradiance, consistent with the mathematical predictions.

But then, Flachi got curious. He wanted to know what would happen if he changed one small thing.

Inside the event horizon, he flipped just one of the system's 604 million bits – and it was as though the black hole had sprung a leak.

Flipping the bit created an acoustic disturbance in the black hole. Most of it remained contained beyond the event horizon – as you would expect for something taking place behind that boundary.

But a small fraction of the disturbance escaped, carried by short-wavelength waves that could travel faster than the effective speed of sound in the circuit.

So the event horizon worked as expected for longer waves, but was not quite so impenetrable to shorter ones.

And the deeper inside the horizon Flachi flipped the bit, the less of the disturbance escaped. The leakage diminished exponentially with distance from the boundary.

A disturbance spreading through a digital black hole after a single bit is flipped inside its event horizon (white arc). The images show its evolution over successive clock ticks, revealing how part of the disturbance escapes. (A. Flachi, arXiv, 2026)

This doesn't mean that real black holes have leaky event horizons – but it reveals something important about black hole analogs. The behavior of their horizons isn't necessarily universal, but can depend on the underlying physics of the system in which they emerge.

And Flachi's system offers a new way to poke them. He has shown that a functioning black hole analog can be built entirely out of digital logic – one whose underlying rules are precisely known and finely controllable.

This means that it can be used to probe the physics of black hole horizons, and to explore new scenarios that reveal what might be possible if the rules of physics were bent just a teeny tiny iota.

The paper has not yet been peer-reviewed, but a preprint is available on arXiv.