To the best of all humanity's understanding – which is significant – nothing seems to grow on the red planet.

Nary a rover nor an orbiter has ever caught wind of a single alga, cactus, or spindly tumbleweed.

Which makes a photograph snapped by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2008 all the more startling.

In it, thickets of scraggly trees appear to stand bolt upright from the crests of the frozen dunes near the Martian north pole.

But really, it's all a matter of perspective.

Flip the image upside down, and suddenly those long, shadowy streaks against the pale ice and sand look much more like what they really are: dark sand from inside the dune, disrupted and sent tumbling down the dune's side by the seasonal sublimation of carbon dioxide ice.

Turned upside down, the image of the Martian forest reveals an entirely different landscape. (NASA, HiRISE, MRO, LPL/U. Arizona)

Mars, like Earth, is tilted relative to the Sun, and marches through its own progression of seasons every year.

But Mars is in many ways unlike Earth, and what happens during those seasonal transitions can look very different.

During the bitterly cold Martian winter, instead of the water ice that dominates on Earth, carbon dioxide from the atmosphere freezes into snow and frost, blanketing the polar landscape in a layer of dry ice.

And when the long winter starts to give way again to spring, that ice doesn't melt into liquid like snow and frost on Earth, but sublimes directly back into the atmosphere.

It's a disruptive process.

Even the feeble warmth of the Sun that reaches Mars is enough to warm the ice along the crests of the dunes, causing it to weaken and crack.

Seemingly paradoxically (but not really), sunlight can penetrate the translucent ice and warm it from below, producing accumulations of gas that can eventually burst outward, carrying sand along with them.

As the sand cascades down the steep slopes of the dunes, it leaves behind the long, dark streaks that, viewed from above, resemble the branches and trunks of trees.

These aren't merely hypothetical avalanches.

In the 2008 image, HiRISE actually captured a small cloud of dust kicked up by material cascading down the dune.

In a 2011 study, the late planetary scientist Candice Hansen-Koharcheck of the Planetary Science Institute and her colleagues compared images of the northern polar dunes taken over successive Martian years, revealing just how dramatically the landscape can change.

A sequence of HiRISE observations reveals how seasonal carbon dioxide ice drives sand down the slopes of a Martian dune, leaving dark streaks and reshaping the landscape. (Hansen et al., Science, 2011)

Some dunes developed new gullies and alcoves, while others accumulated fresh deposits of sand at their bases.

In five dunes the researchers measured, the lower edges of the slopes advanced by between 2.2 and 4.7 meters over a single Martian year.

Related: NASA's Curiosity Rover Burst Open a Rock on Mars And Found a Big Surprise

By summer, the ice has vanished, taking the dark streaks with it. The Martian winds redistribute the sand, gradually smoothing the slopes of the dunes.

But when winter returns, the dunes freeze over once more – setting the stage for another spring of strange, fleeting forests, like trees without shadows presiding over an alien land.