A Record Number of People in The US Are Currently Hospitalised With COVID-19

More people than ever are currently hospitalized in the US due to the coronavirus, and a record of 150,526 new cases were reported on Thursday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

This week alone, one in 378 US residents has tested positive for COVID-19, the group said.

Over 1,100 new deaths were also reported on November 12. Over the last week, an average of 1,052 people died each day from COVID-19.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.5 million tests, 151k cases, and 67k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The death toll was 1,104. Both case and hospitalization figures hit all-time highs today. pic.twitter.com/93cGzRJFzk — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 13, 2020

This number of people currently hospitalized, as reported by The COVID Tracking Project, 67,096, is nearly double what it was two weeks ago.

"The current national case surge has been underway for nine weeks," The COVID Tracking Project said in a blog post explaining the new data, "hospitalizations have risen for seven weeks, and deaths have risen for five."

Cases are also increasing at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, and not just because there is more testing.

Indeed, the number of cases reported this week is up 41 percent from last, compared to a 13 percent increase in new tests.

Over 234,000 people have now died from the coronavirus. By December 5, that number could be as high as 282,000, according to an analysis by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

