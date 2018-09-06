main article image
The Millennium Tower in 2008 - before its completion. (Hydrogen Iodide/Wikimedia/Public Domain)
HUMANS

A Sinking, Leaning 58-Storey Skyscraper in San Francisco Has Now Developed a Crack in One Window

Horrifying.

ARIA BENDIX, BUSINESS INSIDER
6 SEP 2018

At 58 storeys and 645 feet high (197 metres), the luxury Millennium Tower is the tallest concrete structure in San Francisco. It's also one of the most unstable.

On Saturday, an apartment owner detected a large fissure in his window on the high-rise's 36th floor, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Earlier that day, residents reported hearing a series of creaking noises, followed by a loud pop.

 

As of Tuesday, the building's management company had 72 hours to report on the issue. Though officials blocked off part of the footpath, a spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said there was no safety risk for pedestrians.

It's concerning news for inhabitants of 301 Mission Street, who have already had to contend with the fact that their building is sinking. In 2016, an independent consultant found the tower had sunk 16 inches (40 centimetres) and tilted 2 inches (5 centimetres) to the northwest since its completion in 2008.

By 2018, it had sunk an additional inch and tilted another 12 inches (30 centimetres). The builders originally anticipated that the structure would sink only 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimetres) over the course of its lifetime.

This rapid shift has led to speculation that the building's facade is separating from its interior, making it vulnerable to an earthquake or fire.

While the Department of Building Inspection has since determined that the tower is safe to live in, residents are concerned about their investments.

When the building first opened, its units sold for anywhere from US$1.6 million to more than US$10 million. Since then, around 100 condo owners have each seen a US$320,000 drop on average in their apartment value.

 

The high-rise has also endured a string of lawsuits, including one spearheaded by the homeowners' association.

Developers have gone back and forth over who's to blame.

Millennium Partners, the real estate company behind the tower, cites the 2010 construction of the recently-completed Salesforce Transit Center as the reason for the sinking.

The developers contend that construction workers pumped too much water out of the ground while the transit center was being built, causing the sand to compress and the tower to settle.

But the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, which oversaw the center's development, argue that the sinking started before they broke ground.

Earlier this year, engineers proposed a solution to the tower's structural instability: a project with a price tag up to US$500 million that involves anchoring the building to bedrock, which is more compact and tends to shake less than sand.

Until then, residents may continue to witness unsettling damages, such as cracks in the basement or malfunctioning elevators, as the tower continues to shift.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
Doctor in Texas faces fury for saying female physicians earn less because they 'don't work as hard'
Politics & Society
Doctor in Texas Faces Fury For Saying Female Physicians Earn Less Because They 'Don't Work as Hard'

This opinion was published in the Dallas Medical Journal.

3 days ago
Flat Earthers understand climate change and we're just not sure what to think
Politics & Society
Flat Earthers Understand Climate Change And We're Just Not Sure What to Think

Really?!

5 days ago
French environment minister quits during live interview because the world isn't doing enough
Politics & Society
French Environment Minister Quits During Live Interview Because The World Isn't Doing Enough

"I no longer want to lie to myself."

7 days ago
There's a disturbing link between women posting sexy selfies and income inequality
Politics & Society
There's a Disturbing Link Between Women Posting Sexy Selfies And Income Inequality

Whatever it takes.

14 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
MIT scientists argue for nuclear power to help us fight climate change
ENVIRONMENT
MIT Scientists Argue For Nuclear Power to Help Us Fight Climate Change

It could buy us more time.

1 hour ago
Scientists mapped Jupiter's magnetic field, and it's unlike anything we've ever seen
SPACE
Scientists Mapped Jupiter's Magnetic Field, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen

What is even going on over there!?

16 hours ago
For the first time, scientists have teleported and measured a quantum gate in real time
TECH
For The First Time, Scientists Have Teleported And Measured a Quantum Gate in Real Time

Welcome to the future.

16 hours ago
1.4 billion people worldwide need to make this lifestyle change, says WHO
HEALTH
1.4 Billion People Worldwide Need to Make This Lifestyle Change, Says WHO

It's simple.

16 hours ago
A bizarre structure has been detected towering high above Saturn's hexagon
SPACE
A Bizarre Structure Has Been Detected Towering High Above Saturn's Hexagon

This is so weird.

16 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE