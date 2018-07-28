main article image
(Alexander Gerst/ESA)

Astronauts Capture The Blood Moon From Space, And The Photos Are Breathtaking

That's OUR shadow.

FIONA MACDONALD
28 JUL 2018
 

The majority of the world was lucky enough to witness a total lunar eclipse a few hours ago - and not just any lunar eclipse, the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

Incredibly, the Moon was entirely in Earth's shadow (totality), turning it a dark blood red, for a full 1 hour and 43 minutes. Usually a lunar eclipse totality only lasts for around an hour.

 

Throw in the fact that Mars was hanging around nearby and shining brighter than it has in our night sky in 15 years, and it was a pretty spectacular show.

One of the best views was from on board the International Space Station, as these images captured by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst show.

For those who didn't get a chance to see it (which was most of the US and UK due to cloudy weather), we've also collected the most spectacular images of the event from Earth.

And even if you did make it outdoors to see this phenomenal reminder of our small part in the Solar System, then you still need to check out these views from around the world. 

Oh, and don't forget...

We live in a very beautiful part of the Universe.

 

