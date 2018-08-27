main article image
(Deadly Tarantula Girl)
NATURE

This Wriggling Egg Sac Spews Over 1,000 Baby Tarantulas, And We Can't Stop Watching

Ahhhhh. Nature.

JACINTA BOWLER
27 AUG 2018

Most living things have to make babies to reproduce, and let's face it, things can get messy. But this video of over 1,000 tarantula babies hatching out of an egg sac brings the process to a whole new level.

 

The Deadly Tarantula Girl video, hosted by Marita Lorbiecke, shows the offspring of two Brazilian red and white tarantulas (Nhandu chromatus).

First up, she removes the egg sac from the mother; she mentions the soft white bag of spideys has been growing for 28 days, before cutting open the sac with some tweezers and scissors to reveal its contents.

We're honestly pretty impressed with the fearless way she handles the wriggling mass.

And then, the spider babies are free, and Lorbiecke estimates their numbers to be more than 1,000. The footage is fascinating, soothing and disturbing all at once.

This video was published in April, so most of these spiderlings should be at least a little bigger by now, but some tarantulas can live up to 20 years, and Brazilian red and white tarantulas can grow up to 17 centimetres (6.7 inches).

If you've gone through this spider egg sac opening and want more, you're in luck. Earlier this year The Australian Reptile Park got to open up a sac full of Sydney funnel-web spiders (Atrax robustus) – one of the most toxic spiders in the world.

We know spiders are scary to many people, but we're also going to use this as a reminder that these arthropods are a vital part of our world's ecosystem, and deserve to be protected.

In fact, a number of tarantula species are endangered, so despite the hair, the many legs, the horrifying gait and the 1,000's of wriggly offspring, they're worth looking after.

You can check out more of Deadly Tarantula Girl video's here

 
