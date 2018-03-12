main article image
This is what Australian eastern tarantulas look like (Alexandre Roux/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

An Australian Rescued This Giant Spider From a Flood, And The Internet Is Having None of It

We think it's kinda... cute?

CLEVE R. WOOTSON JR., THE WASHINGTON POST
12 MAR 2018
 

For the past day, people around the world - at least the ones who can get past a certain spider video without screaming "Kill it with fire!" - have been engaged in a rigorous debate about whether Andrea Gofton is one of the most compassionate Australians on her continent or simply insane.

 

This month, her community has endured its worst flooding in almost a decade - nearly 20 inches since March 1.

Homes and roads are flooded; students on a field trip to Echo Creek Adventure Park got more creek and more adventure than they were expecting; and towns have been declared a "disaster area".

Still, all things considered, the waterlogged population has escaped mostly unscathed.

At least the humans. It is a tough time to be an air-breathing animal in northeastern Australia. Dens and burrows are flooded.

Food sources are underwater, and water-adept predators, particularly crocodiles, sharks and snakes, are riding newly created waterways in search of unsuspecting prey.

But Gofton's ethical dilemma came in the form of a not-so-tiny spider found clinging precariously to a tree branch: a giant Australian tarantula called the bird-eating spider.

It is, of course, almost instinctual for humans to want to save animals, even when they don't do a particularly good job of it.

But there are some things about the spider Gofton encountered that people need to know before deciding to reject the offer from #TeamKillItWithFire.

It is huge: The spider can grow to be the size of a man's hand, a two-inch body with six-inch legs. That is bigger than some chihuahuas.

 

It has giant, venomous fangs. The tarantula's fangs are nearly half an inch long, about a sixth the size of its body.

The Queensland Museum says that the tarantulas "can be quite aggressive if mishandled" and that the bite is "quickly fatal to dogs and cats" but rarely causes serious illness in humans.

It has a deadly, if inaccurate, nickname. Scientists have pointed out that the name "bird-eating" spider is, technically, a misnomer. The giant Australian tarantula only occasionally eats birds.

Instead, it feasts on lizards, frogs and other spiders, a correction that is not at all reassuring.

It is standing right behind you. Okay. That one is technically a lie, but not as much as you think.

It hisses. Some have said it's more of a bark. Either way, the sound is nature's way of saying, "Don't save me from this raging river, Andrea."

But some people don't listen.

Gofton and her friend Andrew Giliberto encountered the arachnid outside a SPAR Supermarket in the town of Halifax.

The creature's legs were intertwined around a flimsy branch, which was the only thing stopping it from being swept away by the water below, according to 9News Australia.

 

One of the Aussies filmed while another put a hand close to the spider, apparently to see whether it would latch on. It didn't. So they snapped the branch it was on and carried it to a nearby avocado tree, where they set it free.

They've spent the subsequent 24 hours going back and forth with ardent supporters of spider-cide, arguing that their actions were heartwarming, not horrendous.

Clearly, critics argued, Gofton had not gotten the message that giant spiders are not our friends.

"Nope nope, just nope," one woman wrote on a post about the spider save on a community Facebook group about the floods.

"The tree has gotta be burnt, with a flame thrower."

A short time later, Gofton replied: "I'm glad there are decent people out there, the negativity about an animal is beyond ridiculous."

Of course the spider is the one who's having the last laugh (hiss? bark?). It's now safely weathering what remains of the storm in the avocado tree outside the neighborhood supermarket.

That means some unsuspecting shopper may be in for a surprise, especially if the rescued spider is female.

Another fun fact about the giant Australian tarantula: Females can lay 50 eggs at a time.

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Devastating prion disease can lurk in your brain for 30 years before attacking
Devastating Prion Disease Can Lurk in Your Brain For 30 Years Before Attacking

This is insane.

27 minutes ago
Scientists just found genetic mutations that could be causing your insomnia
Scientists Just Found Genetic Mutations That Could Be Causing Your Insomnia

It's not all in your head.

17 hours ago
This amazing website helps you detect if the latest viral photo was faked
This Amazing Website Helps You Detect if The Latest Viral Photo Was Faked

Don't be fooled! 

17 hours ago
What are those floaty things in your eye? Science explains
What Are Those Floaty Things in Your Eye? Science Explains

We thought it was just us.

18 hours ago
MIT is building the world's most powerful superconducting magnets for an amazing cause
MIT Is Building The World's Most Powerful Superconducting Magnets For an Amazing Cause

Fusion power here we come!

17 hours ago
Here's what your smartphone is really doing to your brain
Here's What Your Smartphone Is Really Doing to Your Brain

"You end up doing stupid things."

17 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S9 versus S8: is the new phone worth the upgrade?
Samsung Galaxy S9 Versus S8: Is The New Phone Worth The Upgrade?

Nine reasons why not, but four reasons to do it.

19 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE