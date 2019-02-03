Are Big Dogs Smarter Than Small Ones? Scientists Finally Have an Answer

Bigger dogs, with larger brains, perform better than smaller pups on certain measures of intelligence, new research shows.

Larger-brained dogs outperform smaller dogs on measures of executive functions – a set of cognitive processes that are necessary for controlling and coordinating other cognitive abilities and behaviors.

In particular, bigger dogs have better short-term memory and self-control than smaller ones, according to the study in Animal Cognition.

"The jury is out on why, necessarily, brain size might relate to cognition," says lead study author Daniel Horschler, an anthropology doctoral student and member of the University of Arizona's Arizona Canine Cognition Center.

"We think of it as probably a proxy for something else going on, whether it's the number of neurons that matters or differences in connectivity between neurons. Nobody's really sure yet, but we're interested in figuring out what those deeper things are."

Canine brain size does not seem to be associated with all types of intelligence, however.

Horschler found that brain size didn't predict a dog's performance on tests of social intelligence, which the researchers measured by testing each dog's ability to follow human pointing gestures. It also wasn't associated with a dog's inferential and physical reasoning ability.

The study's findings mirror what scientists have previously found to be true in primates—that brain size is associated with executive functioning, but not other types of intelligence.

"Previous studies have been composed mostly or entirely of primates, so we weren't sure whether the result was an artifact of unique aspects of primate brain evolution," Horschler says.

"We think dogs are a really great test case for this because there's huge variation in brain size, to a degree you don't see in pretty much any other terrestrial mammals. You have chihuahuas versus Great Danes and everything in between."

Hidden treats

Horschler's study uses data from more than 7,000 purebred domestic dogs from 74 different breeds. Breed standards offered estimates of brain size.

The data came from the citizen science website Dognition.com, which offers instructions for dog owners to test their canines' cognitive abilities through a variety of game-based activities.

The users then submit their data to the site, where researchers can get access to it.

To test short-term memory, dog owners hid a treat, in view of their dog, under one of two overturned plastic cups. Owners then waited 60, 90, 120, or 150 seconds before releasing their dog to get the treat. Smaller dogs had more difficulty remembering where the owners hid the treat.

To test self-control, owners placed a treat in front of their seated dog and then forbade the dog from taking it. Owners then either watched the dog, covered their own eyes, or turned away from the dog. Larger-breed dogs typically waited longer to snag the forbidden treat.

Mini poodles vs. standard ones

Horschler and his colleagues controlled for whether or not the dogs had had training. They found that larger-brained breeds had better short-term memory and self-control than smaller dogs, regardless of the extent of training the dogs had received.

In the future, Horschler says he'd like to do comparative studies of cognitive abilities in different breed varieties, such as the miniature poodle and much larger standard poodle, which are essentially the same except for their size.

"I'm really interested in how cognition evolves and how that arises biologically," Horschler says.

"We're coming to understand that brain size is in some way related to cognition, whether it's because of brain size specifically or whether it's a proxy for something else."

This research was published in Animal Cognition.

Source: University of Arizona

This article was first published on Futurity and is republished here under a CC BY 4.0 license. Read the original article.