Chilling Photos Taken From Space Reveal The True Scope of Hurricane Dorian

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are well above the path of Hurricane Dorian, but that isn't stopping them from keeping a close eye on the storm - and sharing their unique vantage point with the rest of the world.

On Monday, NASA astronaut Nick Hague tweeted a terrifying photo of the hurricane he'd snapped from aboard the ISS.

The eye of #HurricaneDorain. You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/yN3MGidY3N — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) September 2, 2019

Less than two hours later, NASA's Christina Koch took to Twitter to share several more images of Hurricane Dorian from the perspective of the ISS - including a chilling shot staring directly down into the hurricane's whirling maw.

#HurricaneDorian as seen from @Space_Station earlier today. Hoping everyone in its path stays safe. pic.twitter.com/6vejLDPJHF — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) September 2, 2019

Of course, ISS astronauts aren't the only eyes in space keeping tabs on Dorian, which has already inflicted tremendous damage on the Bahamas, pummelling the islands with 177 km/h (110 mph) winds and causing five deaths.

Both NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have a bevy of satellites they're using to follow the storm's progress - and hopefully, their efforts will help people in Dorian's path stay as safe as the astronauts more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) above it.

