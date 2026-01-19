Every month, millions of people around the world visit ScienceAlert to discover the stories that matter most to their lives.

From the mechanics of the human heart to the latest breakthroughs in longevity, our audience is hungry for evidence-based news that impacts their daily lives.

We are now looking for a talented host to tell health stories in a whole new way – through video, as we launch the ScienceAlert Casting Call.

The Search is On

Whether you're a seasoned content producer with thousands of existing subscribers or an enthusiastic rookie with a knack for explaining how the human body works, we would love to see what you've got.

You could join Chris 'Space with Spo' Esposito as one of ScienceAlert's growing team of video hosts, making short video clips for our website and social channels.

Your Mission

As a freelance Health Content Producer, you'll collaborate with our editorial team to create short-form, personality-led videos for our TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and X channels.

This is a paid, freelance-based opportunity, where you'll be the bridge between our fact-checkers and millions of curious minds.

You don't need a PhD, but you must be obsessed with scientific integrity and have the caliber and presence to represent a top 50 US media company as our newest voice of health.

How to Join the ScienceAlert Casting Call

We've opened up a dedicated portal for auditions. To enter, you'll need to choose one of our recent top-performing health stories and turn it into a 60–90 second video that showcases your unique style and energy.

Ready to show us what you've got?

Full details on the audition process, the sample articles you can choose from, and the submission form are all available at the link below.

👉 Enter the ScienceAlert Casting Call Here

But be quick! Applications close at 12.59 pm ET on 13 February 2026.

Help us find our next host!

If you know someone who can explain the science of a "poop schedule" or the mysteries of the brain better than anyone else, share this article with them or tag them on our social channels using #ScienceAlertCastingCall.