A fifteen-year-old dubbed "Belgium's little Einstein" has completed his PhD in quantum physics in what could be record time.

According to reporting from the Flemish television network VTM, Laurent Simons defended his thesis this week at the University of Antwerp.

Laurent may very well be the youngest person in the world to have earned a doctorate in this particular field, although there's no real ranking system to consult.

Starting primary school when he was just four years old, Laurent had already finished by age six. Come age 12, Laurent had a master's in quantum physics, exploring bosons and black holes.

It is reported that Laurent has a photographic memory and an IQ of 145 – a status only about 0.1 percent of people achieve.

At age 11, after losing his grandparents, Laurent said he set his mind to an even loftier goal than a PhD: Immortality.

Or at least just to extend life.

He says it's not for himself; it's for others. Laurent wants to study medical science in the future.

While it might seem incredible, others even younger than Simons have achieved doctor status.

The Guinness World Records currently lists Karl Witte as the youngest person to be awarded a PhD. Witte was a German child prodigy who received his doctorate in 1814 at the age of 13.

In the field of physics specifically, one of the youngest graduates in recent years is Carson Huey-You, who received his doctorate last year at the age of 21.

Carson's mother said he was already reading chapter books by age two. By age five, it was precalculus.

According to The Brussels Times, IT giants in the US and China have already approached Laurent's parents, inviting the child prodigy to study at their research centers. At the time of reporting, his parents had denied all offers.

"There are two Laurents," his father told reporter Justin Stares in 2022, "the scientist and the boy."