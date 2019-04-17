Unnerving Footage Shows Boston Dynamics' Robot Dogs Casually Pulling a Truck

The dog-like robots from Boston Dynamics are back with another video, albeit this time the video is less focused on virality and more a demonstration of raw power.

Behold, 10 robot dogs pulling a large truck:

(Boston Dynamics/YouTube)

Pretty intense, no?

Don't get too worried – these little guys aren't coming to pull your house away anytime soon.

According to Boston Dynamics, the 10 SpotMini robot dogs were able to pull the Boston Dynamics truck "~1 degree uphill, truck in neutral". That's still quite a bit of pulling power from less than a dozen robot dogs, but they're still a few degrees removed from robot apocalypse territory.

Admittedly, images like these don't help:

(Boston Dynamics/YouTube)

Check out the full video right here, care of Boston Dynamics:

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

