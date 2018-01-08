(PixHound/Shutterstock)

This Strange Condition Might Explain Why Doctors Sent a Living Man to The Morgue

How'd they get it so wrong?

LINDSAY DODGSON, BUSINESS INSIDER
12 JAN 2018
 

Taphophobia – or the fear of being buried alive – is one of the most common phobias. For good reason, too, as the idea of waking up inside a coffin is a fairly horrifying one.

 

Doctors are usually pretty certain when they declare someone dead. But according to reports from the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Asturias, one man was recently sent to the morgue, only to be heard snoring a few hours later.

The article says Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez, an inmate at a jail in the Asturias region of Spain, was dead by three separate doctors.

He apparently regained consciousness mere hours before an autopsy was due to be performed on him, as his family say he had the markings drawn on him ready to be opened up.

Luckily, before the procedure started, Jiménez started showing signs of life, and was quickly transferred to a nearby hospital.

For three medical professionals to get such an important diagnosis wrong is almost unheard of. But hospital sources told Spanish news channel Telecinco that it could be the result of the man having an unusual medical condition.

Catalepsy is "a condition characterised by inactivity, decreased responsiveness to stimuli, and a tendency to maintain an immobile posture," according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

 

Often, the person's vital signs such as breathing and heartbeat drop to very low levels, so they are nearly undetectable, even by doctors.

A person's limbs "tend to remain in whatever position they are placed," NCBI says, which can be mistaken for rigormortis – the third stage of death.

Catalepsy can sometimes be a symptom of epilepsy, which La Voz de Asturias reported Jiménez suffers from. He may have missed taking his medicine in the past few weeks due to the unpredictability of prison, the family said.

When Jiménez was "resurrected," the first thing he did was ask for his wife.

Doctors said his brain was deprived of oxygen for a while, but he is able to speak and remember things, which are both good signs.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

11 things in your bathroom that you really should just throw away
11 Things in Your Bathroom That You Really Should Just Throw Away

Your stuff is probably grosser than you think.

2 hours ago
10 facts about history's greatest pandemic we often get wrong
10 Facts About History's Greatest Pandemic We Often Get Wrong

It wasn't Spanish.

4 hours ago
Scientists think they've discovered lava tubes leading to the Moon's polar ice
Scientists Think They've Discovered Lava Tubes Leading to The Moon's Polar Ice

This could solve a massive problem.

2 hours ago
This is the biggest key to happiness, according to science
This Is The Biggest Key to Happiness, According to Science

You don't need to be happy all the time.

21 hours ago
This spectacular video shows what it would be like to fly through the Orion nebula
This Spectacular Video Shows What It Would Be Like to Fly Through The Orion Nebula

Mind = blown.

2 hours ago
Feeding your cat or dog a raw meat diet could actually be dangerous
Feeding Your Cat or Dog a Raw Meat Diet Could Actually Be Dangerous

There's no evidence it does any good. 

5 hours ago
These are the hottest and coldest temperatures in the Universe, according to conventional physics
These Are The Hottest And Coldest Temperatures in The Universe, According to Conventional Physics

Prepare to have your little mind blown.

23 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE