It's one of the most often asked questions I get, while showing off the Moon to the public. "Can you see the flag the astronauts left there?"

This then leads to a discussion on how far the Moon is, versus the difficulty of seeing a 1.5 by 0.9 meter flag at such a distance. My scope is good, but not that good.

During the US Apollo program, six crewed missions landed on the Moon starting with Apollo 11 in 1969, leaving a like number of flags. Now, China recently announced that one more flag will join the collection in late 2026, when Chang'e 7 heads to the Moon.

Flying a Flag on the Moon

The curious report comes out of the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory (DSEL) via the China Media Group. The free-standing flag will actually be designed to 'flap' on the airless surface of the Moon.

The idea was proposed by elementary school students out of Changsha in China's Hunan Province. The flag will have closed-loop wires embedded in the fabric, and 'flap' using magnetic currents and electromagnetic interactions to create a waving motion.

"This initiative is intended to enhance young students' understanding of China's space program and inspire their interest in pursuing space exploration in the future," says Zhang Tianzhu (DSEL/Institute of Technology) in a recent press release.

A Race to the (Lunar) Pole

Chang'e 7 is designed to carry out some serious science as well. The mission is destined to land near the edge of Shackleton Crater in the Moon's south polar region.

The permanently shadowed floor of the crater is of special interest, as it is suspected to contain water ice. The mission will also carry six instruments from six nations, including a small rover and an observatory built and operated by the International Lunar Observatory Association (ILOA) based out of Hawai'i.

Shackleton Crater was one of the candidate landing sites for NASA's now canceled VIPER rover.

While the merits of having a flag flap in space may be limited, it should be an interesting bit of public outreach for the CNSA. Curiously, some of the screen captures show a CNSA logo (not a Chinese national flag) free-standing on a tall pole, meaning a bit of effort and planning will have to be taken to plant it in the lunar soil.

China in Space 2025

This year and next are busy ones for China's space agency. The agency plans on launching its first ever asteroid and comet sample return mission, Tianwen-2, this May, headed to asteroid Kamo' oalewa (itself thought to be a fragment of the Moon), then onward to Comet 311P/PanSTARRS.

Then, China has plans to launch its own space telescope, Xuntian, in early 2026. This telescope will station-keep with the crewed Tiangong space station for access for upgrade and maintenance.

Putting flags in space and on the Moon isn't a new thing. Generally, engineers mount the flags on the spacecraft itself. The US flag placed on NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is headed out of the Solar System. This symbol may well outlive the US, and humanity itself.

US flags planted by Apollo astronauts on the Moon have most likely been bleached white by intense ultraviolet solar radiation, though images by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in low lunar orbit confirm that at least as few are still standing.

But the award for the very first flag (or at least symbol) on the lunar surface goes to Luna 2, the first mission to hit the Moon in 1959, which carried a pennant of the now defunct Soviet Union:

It will be a curious moment (and most likely, an internet meme) to see a flag 'flap' next year on the surface of the Moon.

This article was originally published by Universe Today. Read the original article.