DARPA Urgently Needs a Secure Underground Location, And It Sounds Ominous

Sounds like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) was just kicked out of mom's basement.

In an inexplicable tweet, DARPA asked for help finding "commercially managed underground urban tunnels and facilities able to host research and experimentation."

And nobody knows why.

The ideal space would be a human-made underground environment spanning several city blocks w/ complex layout & multiple stories, including atriums, tunnels & stairwells. Spaces

that are currently closed off from pedestrians or can be temporarily used for testing are of

interest. pic.twitter.com/GkWKm2w2p9 — DARPA (@DARPA) August 28, 2019

Deep Cover

The facilities need to be "currently closed off from pedestrians" and ideally spans "several city blocks with complex layout".

Sound creepy? Well, the accompanying images attached to the tweet confirmed our worst nightmares: DARPA is starting a cult or filming the sequel of Blade: Trinity — though we're not entirely sure which.

Short Notice

Making matters even more bizarre, DARPA wants replies by Friday, August 30 — that's just two days from the time of writing, so better call your landlord. Or the Crypt Keeper.

Jokes aside, our guess is that DARPA's search is related to its upcoming Subterranean Challenge, a contest that challenges teams from around the country to create robots that can map, navigate, and search complex underground environments, such as man-made tunnels, natural cave systems, and subterranean urban infrastructure.

An early stage of the competition was held August 15 to 22 inside mining tunnels under Pittsburgh — but it sounds like DARPA might not have the next location quite locked down.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.