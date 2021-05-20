The Iconic Darwin's Arch in The Galapagos Is Gone Forever After a Collapse

The top of Darwin's Arch, the famous natural stone archway in the northern Galapagos Islands, has crashed into the waves, according to news reports.

The arch, located less than 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) off the steep and rocky coast of Darwin Island, collapsed as "a consequence of natural erosion," on May 17, the Ecuador Ministry of Environment and Water wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

The natural arch was named for the English biologist Charles Darwin, who studied evolution in the Galapagos during his voyage aboard the HMS Beagle in the early 1830s.

Now that the arch's top is gone, one tour company, Aggressor Adventures, is calling the two stone monoliths that remain "The Pillars of Evolution," CNN reported.

Related: Channel Islands: Photos of North America's Galapagos