main article image
(Anne Frank House)

Anne Frank's Censored Diary Pages Have Been Revealed, And They're Not What We Expected

Then again, she was a teenager.

MIKE MCRAE
18 MAY 2018
 

Hidden pages from the diary of Holocaust refugee Anne Frank have been analysed for the first time, revealing a few words of wisdom on sex, menstruation, and a handful of dirty jokes.

 

Non-invasive imaging technology has finally allowed curators of the Anne Frank Museum to see what lay behind sheets of brown paper that had been glued over pages in one of the notebooks, adding new details to a tragic figure.

For more than half a century, the writings of the 13-year-old girl have served as an emotional reminder of the plight of Jews fleeing atrocity in Nazi Germany.

Frank's father, Otto, brought his family to Amsterdam to escape economic hardship and the threat of persecution in pre-war Germany.

Within several years conflict had erupted and the Netherlands was occupied, forcing the Franks into hiding in a secret annex to avoid being taken to the infamous concentration camps.

Frank's accounts of her family's time in hiding have become world famous, including stories, quotes, and musings that she recorded in the hope of one day being published as an eyewitness account of the suffering wrought at the hands of the Nazis.

Tragically, Frank would never see her diaries finished, or published.

The only member of her family to survive was her father Otto, who carried the books with him until he could finally fulfil his daughter's wish to see them shared.

 

Although tens of millions around the world have read her words, until now there have been a few pages that Frank clearly wasn't prepared to have others read.

In 2016, during a routine check of the diaries, curators of the Anne Frank Museum noticed that sheets of brown paper glued into one of the notepads were obscuring writing.

In order to preserve the integrity of the books, they could only wait until technology was available to image the script behind the paper without causing damage.

What they found was an exercise in literary prose, as Frank slipped into a narrative where she offers sexual advice to an unnamed person.

Peter de Bruijn from the Huygens Institute for the History of the Netherlands explains the details are less interesting for being sexual in nature – which Frank already touches on in her diaries – but for their writing style.

"She starts with an imaginary person whom she is telling about sex, so she creates a kind of literary environment to write about a subject she's maybe not comfortable with," de Bruijn told The New York Times.

 

Whatever the initial intent was for the pages, Frank clearly felt they served as scraps to jot down her more frivolous thoughts.

"I'll use this spoiled page to write down 'dirty' jokes," she writes, before adding, "Do you know why the German Wehrmacht girls are in the Netherlands? As mattresses for the soldiers."

Copyright laws mean the text is currently only available in Dutch, with no publicly available translations of the full script being planned at this stage.

While it's debatable that the release of writing Frank self-censored is respectful, the head of collections at the Anne Frank House, Teresien da Silva, believes it's for the greater good.

"It's important sometimes for scientific research and also good to know for the public what she didn't want to publish," da Silva told The New York Times.

If nothing else, the new text helps us keep in mind that for all the horrors Frank was experiencing, she was still a rather typical teenage girl, and we can only love her more for it.

 

More From ScienceAlert

GM potato can help cut pesticide use by up to 90 percent, study shows
GM Potato Can Help Cut Pesticide Use by Up to 90 Percent, Study Shows

Cue the haters...

2 hours ago
A "Made in China" label solved the mystery of an 800-year-old shipwreck
A "Made in China" Label Solved The Mystery of an 800-Year-Old Shipwreck

Some things never change.

2 hours ago
A new type of long-anticipated migraine medication was just approved by the FDA
A New Type of Long-Anticipated Migraine Medication Was Just Approved by The FDA

Finally. But why so expensive!?

2 hours ago
ScienceAlert Deal: Get 100+ Hours Of Cisco Certification Training
ScienceAlert Deal: Get 100+ Hours of Cisco Certification Training

On special this week.

3 hours ago
A teenage girl got respiratory failure after just 3 weeks of vaping
A Teenage Girl Got Respiratory Failure After Just 3 Weeks of Vaping

Yikes.

6 hours ago
These 6 baby squirrels accidentally got into a 'rat king' situation
These 6 Baby Squirrels Accidentally Got Into a 'Rat King' Situation

And we thought it was a myth.

7 hours ago
Protons contain 10 times more pressure than a neutron star, according to first-ever measurement
Protons Contain 10 Times More Pressure Than a Neutron Star, According to First-Ever Measurement

But they're so tiny!

7 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE