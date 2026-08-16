The way kratom products are marketed in the United States may be on par with energy drinks and supplements, but there's growing concern this drug should be taken far more seriously.

As we wait for the DEA's temporary scheduling of the drug to come into effect, a recent case report describing one man's withdrawal from the kratom derivative 7-OH reveals what can happen when users suddenly stop taking the drug.

The notorious 'gas station opioid' may often be referred to and sold as 'kratom' in the United States, after the plant Mitragyna speciosa, but these days, you're more likely to be sold the synthetic derivative 7-OH (7-hydroxymitragynine).

And that's a very different ball game.

"You drive down the street and see a vape shop – you'll probably see a sign in the window that says 'Kratom sold here' in fluorescent letters," said medical doctor Michael Moss, director of the Utah Poison Control Center.

Though it's often sold as a 'natural' product, 7-OH is extremely potent compared to the plant that inspired it: pharmacologists have even found 7-OH products can exceed the potency of morphine.

A reported 2 million people in the US took kratom in 2024, and it's been increasing in popularity since.

"Commercial 7-OH products are chemically enriched or semi-synthetic, generated by oxidation of mitragynine isolates, and deliver amounts that far exceed natural abundance," a team from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences explained in a 2025 review.

"Such preparations bear little resemblance to traditional kratom leaf or tea, despite frequent marketing under the 'kratom' label."

7-OH products are becoming more and more potent. (US FDA)

Governments are scrambling to write up policy while poison centers across the United States are reporting a massive increase in 7-OH or kratom poisoning symptoms, in what's looking to be a 67.8 percent increase in just the past year.

On the flip side, other patients are presenting with acute withdrawal from the drug, because of its high affinity for μ-opioid receptors – the very same receptors involved in addiction to morphine, fentanyl and opium.

That's why 7-OH and similar drugs have become a readily available substitute for opioid users trying to manage their addiction – despite there being no clinical evidence yet, that it works.

This is where our case study comes in: a 43-year-old man with a history of drug use disorders, withdrawing from chronic, high doses of 7-OH.

He had used cocaine throughout his 20s, and developed opioid use disorder in his 30s, for which he never sought treatment.

"The patient reported that he transitioned from kratom to concentrated 7-OH products because he perceived stronger, faster opioid-like effects and required smaller quantities to avoid withdrawal," explains the team of Chicago doctors who wrote the case report.

While these products are often marketed as an 'extract' of the kratom plant, they're usually at least partially synthetic. (US FDA)

He had been using 7-OH for approximately 18 months, and reported taking about 360 mg per day.

When he arrived at the hospital, he hadn't taken 7-OH for about 48 hours, after having a 30 mg dose.

He presented with all the classic signs of a mild opioid withdrawal: nausea, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, restlessness, chills, clamminess, and anxiety.

But his urine test was clear of any of the typical opioids or stimulants doctors would expect, and ruled out viral gastroenteritis, alcohol withdrawal, and clonidine withdrawal.

7-OH withdrawal was the most likely explanation.

Because 7-OH is so similar to opioids, doctors can treat withdrawal in a similar manner.

They gave the man a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone (4-1 mg), and discharged him with a 14-day supply at that same daily dose, as well as clonidine, antiemetics, antidiarrheals, muscle relaxants, and over-the-counter painkillers to treat his symptoms.

He was also connected with counseling services.

"Distinguishing traditional kratom preparations from concentrated/isolated 7-OH products is critical for risk assessment, counseling, and regulatory compliance," the doctors noted.

"Although buprenorphine remains appropriate for both, clinicians should anticipate potentially more rapid dependence and symptom escalation with concentrated 7-OH."

In July, the DEA announced their intent to temporarily place 7-OH above a specific threshold under Schedule I, along with three other substances related to 7-OH.

That's caused quite a stir among 7-OH users, the drug's manufacturers and merchants, and healthcare workers who are concerned their departments are about to face a 's***-storm'.

But until the temporary scheduling order is officially published in the Federal Register (which the notice of intent states could happen any time after August 5, 2026), everyone is left in the lurch.

Even then, it's unclear how prohibiting 7-OH will play out on the ground – state regulations vary widely, and the question of whether drug criminalization is even effective in reducing harm is a whole other story.

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But, as these doctors write in their case study, it is important for people in healthcare – and people who use kratom products – to be aware of the escalating potency, the difference between kratom leaf and 7-OH, and the appropriate treatments.

"Pharmacists should screen for these products, time buprenorphine initiation to moderate withdrawal, provide harm-reduction counseling, and incorporate evolving state regulations into patient education," they conclude.

The research was published in Journal of the American Pharmacists Association.