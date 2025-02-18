Earthquake Swarm Mystifies Scientists as Greek Island Tremors Continue

For three weeks Dionysia Kobaiou has been dealing with "the anxiety and stress" of her students on the Greek island of Amorgos which has felt thousands of earthquakes.

She has been teaching remotely since Greek authorities shut down all schools on Amorgos, its more famous neighbour Santorini and other nearby islands until at least until February 21.

Some children ask her whether they should hide under a bed when they feel a tremor.

"It's like during the Covid-19 pandemic," Kobiaou told AFP.

But in 2020-21 "we could stay home and protect ourselves (from the virus) whereas now, at any moment, we don't know what might happen," she added.

Seismic swarm

Between January 26 and February 14, more than 19,200 quakes were recorded off the islands in the Cyclades archipelago, according to the University of Athens (EKPA) seismology laboratory.

Amorgos and three other islands are in a state of emergency until March 11.

On Monday, another 5.1-magnitude undersea quake was recorded off Amorgos.

The seismic swarm has caused no casualties or significant damage, and the tremors have lessened in intensity and frequency in recent days. But they still mystify scientists.

On the rocky island, over nine hours by ferry from Piraeus in the winter, the 1,900 permanent residents have mainly stayed on Amorgos "except for a few due to professional or health reasons," stated Mayor Lefteris Karaiskos. Thousands have fled Santorini.

The island's cafes and the taverns are closed for winter and, between the whitewashed domed chapels, only frogs and kittens give a glimpse of life in the sleepy alleys.

Many of the quakes have been too weak to be felt, but nerves were put to the test by one 5.3-magnitude tremor on February 10, that was felt as far as Athens.

That evening, Sotiris was in his kitchen.

"We rushed outside because we were scared!" recounted the man, who chose not to reveal his last name, as he hauled construction materials in his wheelbarrow.

"But you know, in Greece, we're used to earthquakes," he added.

The tremors have hit the island "continuously", according to Poppi Prasinou as she set up vegetables in front of her mini-market.

Exhausted

"People are starting to get tired," noted the mother of two, while expressing "relief" that the tremors have decreased in intensity.

As part of the state of emergency, rescue reinforcements have been dispatched from the mainland.

At the port of Katapola, seated with their thick morning coffee, the elders remembered a 1956 earthquake, measuring between 7.5 and 7.7, followed by a tsunami with 20-metre-high waves. Amorgos was devastated.

"There was no information or anything like that at the time," recalled 83-year-old Vaggelis Mendrinos. "We were terrified (…) We don't want to see that again!"

From the cliffs, a group of firefighters watched the islet of Anydros. Most epicentres are being recorded just off the uninhabited rocklet.

Amorgos is surrounded by six faults, and seismologists are installing new sensors to better understand the phenomenon.

In the countryside, the sheep bleat as usual, although shepherds say their herds are more nervous from constantly feeling the ground shaking.

At the Chozoviotissa Monastery, built into the rock on a cliffside, only the noise made by the quakes slightly disturbs the two monks and a volunteer who live in near seclusion during winter.

"If we have to leave, this is the best place to leave quickly for heaven," said the volunteer Constantin Papakonstantinou with a smile, pointing to the open Aegean Sea below the monastery.

Another, less spiritual concern is beginning to emerge in the islands that see an annual summer invasion of tourists.

Amorgos hosts 100,000 tourists each year, according to its mayor. "Don't scare people away; otherwise, they won't come this summer!" one resident told AFP.

