Tesla/Twitter

Tesla Is Successfully Restoring Power to Hospitals in Puerto Rico

Solar power is doing a world of good.

DOM GALEON, FUTURISM
25 OCT 2017
 

The first of Elon Musk's solar energy-Powerwall projects has successfully restored power to a local hospital in Puerto Rico, according to a tweet from Tesla earlier today. 

Hospital del Niño, a children's hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is among those working with Musk.

 

The Tesla CEO and founder offered to provide a few hundred energy storage batteries to facilitate the Carribean island's efforts to restore energy after its grid was devastated by Hurricane Maria. 

Tesla isn't the only one working to return electricity to Puerto Rico. A similar effort is also being made by a two-year-old company from Montana called Whitefish Energy. 

The company signed a US$300-million contract with Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority to complete infrastructure work that will provide energy to key industrial facilities needed to kick-start the island's disrupted economy. 

Puerto Rico has taken a rather unique approach to restoring power after Hurricane Maria. 

Instead of rebuilding the existing energy grid, government officials seek to redo it altogether

The move has drawn flak from both experts and members of the US Congress, particularly with regard to the use of relief funds. 

Tesla's success with the Hospital del Niño, however, proves that a combination of renewable energy and storage batteries is an effective and efficient way of providing much needed power to disaster-struck areas.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

 

More From ScienceAlert

New algorithm could let us reprogram any cell into any other cell type
New Algorithm Could Let Us Reprogram Any Cell Into Any Other Cell Type

Skipping the pluripotent stem cells!

1 hour ago
This new 'uplifting' mirror forces cancer patients to smile at it
This New 'Uplifting' Mirror Forces Cancer Patients to Smile at It

Actually, medicine is the best medicine.

3 hours ago
Conjoined twins have survived one of the world's rarest surgeries
Conjoined Twins Have Survived One of The World's Rarest Surgeries

The girls are ready to go home after recovery.

5 hours ago
Scientists have concluded that the Universe shouldn't really exist
Scientists Have Concluded That The Universe Shouldn't Really Exist

And yet here we are.

4 hours ago
Transparent solar cells like this could deliver 40% of America's power
Transparent Solar Cells Like This Could Deliver 40% of America's Power

Here's how they work.

22 hours ago
An unprecedented study has revealed 72 new breast cancer gene variants
An Unprecedented Study Has Revealed 72 New Breast Cancer Gene Variants

We're closer than ever to understanding breast cancer's origins.

22 hours ago
New study could explain the elusive reason hot water freezes faster than cold
New Study Could Explain The Elusive Reason Hot Water Freezes Faster Than Cold

The Mpemba effect is even weirder than predicted.

23 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE