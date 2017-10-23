Tesla Is Successfully Restoring Power to Hospitals in Puerto Rico

The first of Elon Musk's solar energy-Powerwall projects has successfully restored power to a local hospital in Puerto Rico, according to a tweet from Tesla earlier today.

Hospital del Niño, a children's hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is among those working with Musk.

The Tesla CEO and founder offered to provide a few hundred energy storage batteries to facilitate the Carribean island's efforts to restore energy after its grid was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Tesla isn't the only one working to return electricity to Puerto Rico. A similar effort is also being made by a two-year-old company from Montana called Whitefish Energy.

The company signed a US$300-million contract with Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority to complete infrastructure work that will provide energy to key industrial facilities needed to kick-start the island's disrupted economy.

Puerto Rico has taken a rather unique approach to restoring power after Hurricane Maria.

Instead of rebuilding the existing energy grid, government officials seek to redo it altogether.

The move has drawn flak from both experts and members of the US Congress, particularly with regard to the use of relief funds.

Hospital del Niño is first of many solar+storage projects going live. Grateful to support the recovery of Puerto Rico with @ricardorossello pic.twitter.com/JfAu11UBYg — Tesla (@Tesla) October 24, 2017

Tesla's success with the Hospital del Niño, however, proves that a combination of renewable energy and storage batteries is an effective and efficient way of providing much needed power to disaster-struck areas.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.