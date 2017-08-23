Elon Musk/Instagram

Elon Musk Just Shared The First Photo of SpaceX's Fully Functional Space Suits

Wow.

DOM GALEON, FUTURISM
24 AUG 2017
 

This past weekend, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk promised to reveal photos of the space suit his company has been developing for NASA. 

Musk revealed the first of these photos on his Instagram earlier today, and promised to show "[m]ore in days to follow".

 

First announced in 2015, it's taken SpaceX almost two years to preview the design.

Elon Musk/Instagram

Musk says that what's in the photo is an actual working space suit and not a mock up - perhaps referring to the one he wore in that Vogue photoshoot two years ago.

The suit is also white rather than grey like the design Musk wore for the shoot.

While Musk admitted it was difficult to "balance esthetics and function," the suit we see in the photo seems to fit the bill -  if not slightly reminiscent of the suits worn by soldiers in the video game Halo.

Further evidence that SpaceX is making good on its promise to develop a space suit that looks like it belongs in the 21st century.

 

In terms of function, Musk said the suit has already passed double vacuum pressure tests and "ocean landing mobility/safety tests" are underway.

To be sure, SpaceX wants to have this space suit ready for what could be its first crewed mission slated for 2018 - that lunar round trip paid for by two people.

It's also expected to see use for SpaceX's missions under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

 

More From ScienceAlert

The key to getting to Mars could be in recycling astronaut pee into food supplements
The Key to Getting to Mars Could Be in Recycling Astronaut Pee Into Food Supplements

Gross but necessary.

0 minutes ago
Why people believe in conspiracy theories – and how to change their minds
Why People Believe in Conspiracy Theories – And How to Change Their Minds

Spoiler: don't use facts!

17 hours ago
NASA has a $3.5bn plan to save the planet from the Yellowstone supervolcano
NASA Has a $3.5bn Plan to Save The Planet From The Yellowstone Supervolcano

And it comes with cheap electricity.

17 hours ago
New recipe for heating nuclear fusion plasma boosts ion energy output 10 times
New Recipe For Heating Nuclear Fusion Plasma Boosts Ion Energy Output 10 Times

We're getting a little closer to clean energy.

17 hours ago
We may have just found the hormone that lets gut bacteria talk to the brain
We May Have Just Found The Hormone That Lets Gut Bacteria Talk to The Brain

Important clue for solving the mystery.

22 hours ago
Cyborg bacteria covered in tiny solar panels are changing the future of clean fuel
Cyborg Bacteria Covered in Tiny Solar Panels Are Changing The Future of Clean Fuel

"These bacteria outperform natural photosynthesis."

23 hours ago
Confirmed: Electrons flowing like liquid in graphene are insanely superconductive
Confirmed: Electrons Flowing Like Liquid in Graphene Are Insanely Superconductive

😱😱😱

21 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE