Winston Elliott Scott knows a thing or two about being in space.

As a NASA astronaut, Winston took trips into orbit in 1996 and 1997 on board two different shuttles, logging just over 24 days in space by taking part in two missions that included three spacewalks.

Winston no longer goes into space, having retired from NASA and the US Navy in 1999.

Aged 75, he is now a member of a growing group of astronauts who have endured the hazards of radiation, long periods of microgravity, the crush of rapid acceleration, and maybe the occasional alien microbe NASA never told us about.

To find out what being in space is like – and what living in space does to you – ScienceAlert reporter Chris 'Spo' Esposito checked in with Winston for an exclusive interview.

Watch the clip to hear from Winston personally, and you'll discover not only how NASA deals with the health of its past, present, and future astronauts – but also what kind of impacts space travel has on the human body, and on the mind too.

